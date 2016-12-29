New land court building in final stages of construction

Construction of the new building to house the operations of the Land Court is in its final stages. The building will accommodate four new courtrooms in the compound of the Georgetown Supreme Court.

Officials of the Ministry of Legal Affairs yesterday confirmed that the project is set for completion by early next year. Work towards the construction of the new quarters began last year.

Attorney General Basil Williams disclosed that steps were taken to have the Land Court relocated in the compound of the High Court. At present, the Land Court is located in a building which houses several other offices including the Office of the Ombudsman and the Police Complaints Authority.

He had explained that the project which cost some $60 million is part of the capacity of the justice system expansion programme. The work is being done by E and A Consultants Inc.

Williams said that the building, when completed, will house two land court judges and two high court judges.

“The under construction building which will house the four new courts. To the right one gets a partial view of the Family Court.”

The Family Court, a division of the High Court, will deal with family issues, such as adoption, neglect, child maintenance, custody and domestic violence. The Land Court on the other hand deals with matters relating to property (Transport and Title) disputes and other civil court matters.

The way was cleared for the Family Court in 2008 and subsequent budgetary allocations were made for the project.