Nabbed Meadow Bank suspect charged with Albouystown murder

Twenty four-year-old Howard Rambharose is now the third person charged and remanded to prison for the murder of Orin David – formerly of 89 Laing Avenue, Georgetown – who was gunned down in front of his home in view of his reputed wife.

Rambharose of 6 Second Street, Meadow Bank, East Bank Demerara, is alleged to have murdered David, also known as ‘Malik’ on August 1, last.

Rambharose who is known to law enforcement was apprehended by police on Christmas Eve in Agricola during a sting operation.

Kaieteur News had previously reported that police received information that Rambharose and two other men had returned to Guyana for the holidays from Suriname.

Police are still to apprehend the other men.

Police Prosecutor Deniro Jones informed that the case file is completed and 10 witnesses will be called to testify.

Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan adjourned the matter until January 3, and transferred it to Courts 10 and 11 for commencement of Preliminary Inquiry (PI).

Currently on remand for the same murder are Regus Lamazon of 51 Durban Street, Georgetown and Samuel McIntyre. Lamazon and McIntyre are currently before Magistrate Dylon Bess in Court 6, where a PI is underway.

David, a 33-year-old father of five, was killed after one of five men came out of a car and riddled him with bullets. According to reports, David who was freed on a murder charge, had confrontations several times with a man from Agricola, East Bank Demerara, whom he had bailed out of jail sometime last year.

Based on reports on the day in question, David and the suspect were involved in a heated argument over the monies. It is alleged that the Agricola resident went away and later returned with four people and killed David.

Last year February, David was freed after spending five years in prison for the 2010 murder of Mahaica farmer, Lakhram Bishundial, called Mohan, who was shot and killed during a robbery at Hope Turn, East Coast Demerara, as he was on his way to a nearby Ashram to make preparations for his younger brother’s wedding.

Last year, Rambharose and 24-year-old Lloyd Sadloo of Beterverwagting, East Coast Demerara were remanded to prison for possession of 1.452 kilogrammes of cannabis sativa (marijuana).

However, the charge against Rambharose was dismissed while Sadloo was sentenced to four years’ imprisonment and fined $30,000.

He was also freed again in April 2015 on a robbery under-arms charge. It was alleged that on July 30, 2014, Rambharose, while armed with a gun at Sandy Babb Street, Kitty, Georgetown robbed Nalini Kawall of $830,000 and other items to the value of $955,000.

The charge against him was dismissed after the alleged victim failed to show up in court.

Another charge for this same offence was dismissed against him that same year after the prosecution failed to prove a prima facie case against him.

This charge stated that on July 14, 2014, at Sheriff Street, while armed with a gun and in the company of others, Rambharose robbed Leroy Hinds of $1.7M.

In 2014, Rambharose, Rajiv Singh of Laing Avenue, Georgetown and Alistair Naughton of La Penitence, Georgetown were freed on a robbery under-arms charge after the prosecution’s witnesses failed to show up in court on several occasion.

It was alleged that on December 20, 2013, while armed with guns, they robbed Mahesh Chetrani of $17,250,000 – money belonging to Shamdas Kirpalani.

Based on reports, Singh had been employed by the general store and had been tasked with depositing the store’s funds into its bank account. According to reports, on the day in question, Singh was in the company’s vehicle en route to deposit the funds when the vehicle was allegedly held up by Rambharose and Naughton.