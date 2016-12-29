Minister Scott dispels reports of unions being sidelined

“There is no union that is ostracised from dealing with me,” asserted Junior Minister of Social

Protection, Mr. Keith Scott. His remarks were forthcoming even as he recently addressed allegations that there are unions that have been peddling reports that he hasn’t been giving them sufficient attention.

The Minister, in defending himself against the allegations, asserted that since taking office as the Junior Social Protection Minister, he has had an ‘open door’ policy when it comes to the unions. He categorically declared that “even those unions that do not have recognition, as long as they call themselves a union or a body that represent people, whether it is workers or not, whether they are organised or unorganised, I will speak to them.”

He revealed that in some cases he has even met with some groups and encouraged them to apply for recognition in order to be more effective in their representation quest.

“There is no hard and fast exclusion of anybody,” stressed Minister Scott, who was at the time speaking at a press briefing at his Ministry’s Brickdam, Georgetown boardroom. The press briefing, which saw the attendance of representatives of the Federation of Independence Trade Unions of Guyana (FITUG) and the Guyana Trade Union Congress (GTUC), was in fact called by the Minister for him to issue an apology to the two umbrella bodies for regarding them as “impotent” during the recent national budget debates.

According to the Minister, “I have never ever not invited the unions to any activity or press conference or any dealings that requires (their) attention – for example issues with the people they are representing, or issues with employers – whenever we are invited to participate.”

He however stated that the Ministry has been opting to not interfere as far as possible, although “we do have the power to interfere with or without invitation to any dispute that exists among trade unions and employers.”

“Under my watch we have always tried to wait until, more or less, we are invited by either party – employers or employees. I have always tried to show a balance way towards dealing with them (industrial matters),” the Minister underscored.

According to the Minister, too, his Ministry has consistently worked towards bringing all parties concerned to the table and “so far, on the balance sheet, we have succeeded more than we have failed.”

He further observed that in carrying out its mandate, his Ministry is not always able to “please everybody at the same time. This industrial relation thing it involves time…on Monday I might be emotionally hyped, but if I were to wait until Thursday you might find that both parties might have ‘cooled off’ and there is a better chance of success. We understand that principle and we have done that as much as we can.”

It was at the very press briefing that Minister Scott confidently declared that “I have always been committed to trade union unity, trade union principles and the principles of brotherhood. This is why since I am in this Ministry and I have not yet stopped assiduously pursuing the goals of trade union unity and everything I have done so far, and the records will reflect it… I have done to ensure that the unions are treated with respect.”

He added, “I cannot explain anybody’s interpretation of my actions; I cannot move at a pace that suits other people, but once I am involved I will go about things as I see how best to handle it and so far, out of the hundreds of matters I have arbitrated since I am here, very few remain outstanding”.