Man accused of stealing gold band from cop remanded

A man, who is accused of stealing a gold band from Police Officer Robert Tyndall, during the busy Christmas Eve shopping at the Stabroek Market, was yesterday remanded to prison when he appeared in a City Court.

Ceon Maynard of Alberttown, Georgetown, denied that on December 24, he stole a gold band valued $150,000 from Tyndall.

During his address to the court, Maynard maintained that he did not steal the band from the cop. According to the defendant, he and his girlfriend were walking in the market doing shopping when a policeman walked up to him and said he looked like the man who snatched a bag.

Maynard claimed that the officer lashed him to the face with a gun and took him to the Brickdam Police Station.

However, Police Prosecutor Deniro Jones informed the court that the stolen gold band was recovered in the defendant’s possession.

“Me ain’t thief no band. They carry me at the station and I see this officer (Tyndall) take out the band,” Maynard shouted. He was however advised by the Chief Magistrate to keep his explanation for when the matter goes to trial.

Prosecutor Jones opposed bail for the defendant citing the fact that he provided police with conflicting addresses.

Maynard will make another court appearance on January 12, for statements.