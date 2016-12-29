Idle Odle slippery like ochro

NICIL was a parallel treasury to de government. That was when Brassy, that fat crook, and Jagdeo, that scamp, use to run Guyana.

De new kids wha tek over from dem scamp use to cuss and seh how dem gun scrap NICIL. Yesterday dem change dem mouth and it look like dem doing things in a secret manner like wha use to happen.

Dem boys believe Jordan is becoming just like Jagdeo and Brassy—nuff bluff and fluff. Jagdeo had Brassy, Jordan got Odle who very Idle. Odle never able fuh talk. He always finding an excuse. De man very slippery, more slippery than ochro. It look like he join de eel family.

His actions sending a signal. When people call him he ducking and hiding. Dem boys want know is wha he really hiding.

He boss Jordan seh he gun tell Idle Odle to open up. Fuh certain Jordan ain’t saying that Idle should open he foot. He must open he mouth and tell de media suh de nation could know he not carrying on de way that fat crook use to run that place.

He already got about fifteen reports from dem audits that was carried out and to this day nobody know how much Brassy tek and how much he give Jagdeo.

Jordan try fuh mek excuse fuh that Idle Odle. He seh de new board conservative nah got nutten to hide but when you call any of dem they have nutten to say. And according to dem boys any govt official who ain’t got nutten to say have a lot of thing to hide. And that is what you call conservative.

Dem boys got a message in de new year, from Day One, fuh plenty of de new govt officials. If dem think dem gun run Guyana de way Jagdeo or de Pee Pee Pee treat de country like a secret state, dem got to think again. This is not a threat, is a duty and dem boys love this duty more than anything else on earth.

It tun out none of the previous govt officials use to want to talk and avoid dem boys, but dem boys didn’t kay. It look like de same thing will happen wid this new administration and dem boys wouldn’t kay a dam again.

Is only because of this holiday season and dem boys in a joyous mood drinking dem vodka wid coconut water, dem tekking it light at this time.

Talk half and wish 2017 get Idle Odle busy.