Hinterland electrification to be upgraded in 2017

The electricity supply and distribution systems in a number of hinterland communities is expected to undergo upgrades in the new year as the Ministry of Public Infrastructure had its allocation of $369M for the project in 2017 approved.

The large investment will cover the solar farm and upgrading of the distribution network at Mabaruma, rewiring and power supply for community buildings and upgrade of the distribution network in Mahdia.

When the Ministry’s estimates of revenue and expenditure were being considered in the National Assembly, Minister of Public Infrastructure David Patterson said that his ministry has allocated out of the $369M, $46M which will go towards the construction of a supply network for community buildings in 25 hinterland villages.

He said that the solar panels which will be installed will not be used to supply electricity to residents directly but only to community buildings and offices.

Patterson was asked by opposition parliamentarian Juan Edghill to inform the House where the solar panels were installed, which were acquired under the Office of the Prime Minister in February 2015 and then transferred to the ministry.

Edghill was referring to the additional 6000 solar panels which had been made into a controversial issue by the People’s Progressive Party Civic who accused the government of using the panels at the Ministry of the Presidency offices.

Patterson said that to date his Ministry has installed 19,600 units under the Hinterland Electrification programme. Under the PPP/C, 13,000 solar panels were installed in hinterland communities before acquiring the additional units. The minister said that over 186 communities had benefited from this distribution.

In February 2015 the PPP/C government acquired the additional 6000 units to be distributed to the households of these communities since there was an increase of 3000 households.

The now PPP/C opposition had often levelled accusations against the present government for using the panels in a manner which was not intended. In July of this year, Minister of State Joseph Harmon had said in the national assembly that $48.6M was spent to acquire and install 6000 solar panel systems to power buildings within the State House compound.

He had said that the intention was to make the buildings completely green. According to the PPP/C, government had confiscated the solar panels procured for ICT hubs in Amerindian communities and villages and commandeering of the panels by the Ministry of the Presidency for its exclusive use.

In addition to the distribution of solar panels, Patterson said that a sum of $4M will be spent on the installation of meters and the reconfiguration and upgrade of distribution system in Mabaruma, $27M. Additionally, the installation of a 400 kilowatt solar photovoltaic farm at Mabaruma will cost $264M.