Former WBA world champion, Andrew ‘Sixhead’ Lewis’ mother, Yvonne, passes on

Apparently, still grieving over the death of her son, former World Boxing Association (WBA) welterweight champion, Andrew ‘Sixhead’ Lewis, his mother, Yvonne Lewis, has gone to meet him after battling the debilitating effects of cancer for more than two years. She was 63 years old.

A usually conservative individual, up until Andrew’s world title feat, Yvonne was regarded as one of the key contributors to her son’s achievement and was very visible during the countrywide celebrations after he returned home in honour and glory.

Andrew loved his family and was so attached to his Hutsonville home which he had purchased after his historic world title achievement. She had also accompanied him to the United States for his first world title defence against Larry Marks.

Kaieteur Sport spoke with Loren, his sister, moments after her mother had breathed her last breath and she was overcome with grief. She said that her mother had resided in the USA ever since her son had won the world title. Loren said that Yvonne was diagnosed with cancer and other ailments to her kidney and heart. She was hospitalized in the King’s County Hospital, Brooklyn USA, and was unable to attend her son’s funeral. “After being admitted for quite some time, the doctor told her that her ailment had reached an advanced stage and there was nothing more that medical science could have done for her. He surmised that she barely had three weeks before the disease took its toll. Yvonne returned to Guyana and was subsequently hospitalized up to the time of her demise.

“She was the driving force behind ‘Sixhead’s world title win,” Loren explained amidst tears. The grieving woman further said that Yvonne worked tirelessly towards her son’s advancement and was responsible for his meals and other prerequisites during his preparation for the (Larry) Marks and (Ricardo) Mayorga defences in New York just before he left for the Poconos Mountains to round off training sessions.

Lewis died on May 4 last year but Yvonne was unable to attend the funeral since she was also battling with personal health issues. She returned to Guyana following the (American) doctors’ prognosis and was later admitted to the Public Hospital Georgetown where she died. Yvonne has left to mourn 3 children, Loren, Samuel Kellman and Colin Lewis aka Yah Yah. Then there is her grandson, Colin Lewis (jnr), who has taken up the sport and has recently returned from Suriname and Barbados with gold medals.

Kaieteur Sport joins the grieving family and friends in extending heartfelt condolences at this unfortunate demise.