EXTENDING A HELPING HAND

At this time of the year, there is no shortage of goodwill in Guyana. Just turn the pages of this newspaper and one will see stories of people giving to the less fortunate, the elderly and of course, children. There are many more acts of kindness being displayed throughout the holiday season, but most are not reported. However, we are proud to offer our sincere thanks to those who have extended a helping hand to others.

If the instances of human compassion helped to change the life of just a few persons for the better, it would have been worth the effort. Nonetheless, the spirit of giving has not been made easy for many who are affected by the poor state of the economy. In fact, there are many others who would like to give but are not able to do so because they could hardly provide for themselves. This is the sad state of affairs many have found themselves.

We would be remiss if we did not express our deep concern for the future of the country and for the poor and the lower working class who have not seen much change in their lives during the past year. From all indications, this was a very bleak holiday season for many of them.

During the last election campaign, the nation had been promised change and a better life for all.But one and a half years later, very little has changed. The ruling elite have not delivered on their promises to reduce crime, end corruption, create jobs, end the power outages, diminish poverty and be accountable to the people.

Instead, the administration has been shrouded in secrecy and there has been one scandal after the other. Despite spending over $200 million on forensic audits and establishing the State Asset Recovery Unit (SARU), except for a former minister and her assistant, no one else has been prosecuted.

Many believe that the current policies of the administration have not helped the economy which is performing at a dismal 2.6 percent growth rate. The promise to provide jobs for the youths and safety for the people, among others, has not materialized. In fact, most of the promises made to the people are slipping away as many continue to live in an unsafe and crime-riddled society.

As the nation gets ready to say goodbye to 2016, Guyanese are hoping for the best in 2017. Many are praying that conditions will improve for the more than 55 percent of those who are poor and are unable to find good paying jobs to put food on the table or a roof over their heads. However, despite the many problems facing the country, those in authority would have us believe that all is well and that there will be positive changes in the new year.

Given the prevailing conditions, many are sceptical that 2017 will be any more productive than 2016. The people no longer believe in the falsehood and many have lost confidence in the authority. The promises to implement methods and initiatives to ensure the “good life for all” have been just that: promises. In cases where efforts have been made to lift the people’s spirits, these have not succeeded, yet those in authority continue to believe that the country is on the right path.

The new year should be the beginning of a new era for all Guyanese to confront and eradicate crime, rebuild a fragile economy, end joblessness, and help the poor to rise above their current status. It is a time for all to extend a helping hand to the less fortunate, strive for unity, and accelerate progress towards the realization of the common goal of a better Guyana for all.