Ex-boyfriend had kidnapped, stalked former teacher

Skeldon police criticized for doing nothing

Police are still hunting for the suspect who was identified as Shamar Mohamed, and who has since gone into hiding, following the brazen attack on his 23-year-old former girlfriend Bhartie Udho and her mother Amika.

What seemed to be the beginning of a fun Christmas Eve night ended in bloodshed and fear, after the mother and daughter were severely chopped about the body after the suspect reportedly went berserk with a machete on Saturday night.

Abdul Ali, father of Bhartie Udho stated that his daughter and wife along with three other relatives had just left their number 70 Village home for a Christmas Eve outing in the town of Corriverton when the incident took place.

He divulged that shortly after the group left he heard screams not too far away, he rushed out of his yard when he saw one of his daughters who was with the group running back home. He also noticed Bhartie Udho’s ex opposite his home “he was going through the street with the cutlass in his hand”

According to Ali, as he ran a short distance up from his home he noticed his wife on the ground, injured, moaning and bleeding, “I went to pick her up and she tell me check meh daughter”, who was not too far away from her mother, also with chop wounds about her body and her arm barely hanging from a piece of flesh.

Mohamed, commonly known as “Crab Man”, escaped and went into hiding following the attack on the women.

Both Udhos were subsequently rushed to the Skeldon Public Hospital and later transferred to the Georgetown Public Hospital.

Meanwhile, a sister of the victim disclosed yesterday that both her sibling and mother are doing okay but are not speaking much. She related that her mother is feeling immense pain while her sister is recovering better.

Kaieteur News has learnt that the family had secured a restraining order from the courts against the suspect to keep him a certain distance away from Bhartie Udho whom he shared a relationship with some five years ago.

It was revealed by the woman’s father that the suspect succeeded in kidnapping his daughter on four occasions, twice in 2012. On both occasions, Ali stated, she managed to escape during the nights when he was asleep. In 2013 and 2015, similar attempts were made, but in 2015 Bhartie Udho reportedly escaped again and was able to return home.

The suspect has also been accused of breaking and entering Ali’s home in an effort to get to Bhartie Udho. The former teacher was forced to quit her job because of the suspect’s behaviour towards her (kidnapping), he allegedly stalked her on a daily basis as well.

However, the frustrated and distraught Ali also claimed that ranks attached to the Skeldon Police Station have done nothing to assist and have not acted on any reports that his daughter would have made previously.

Bhartie Udho sustained a chop wounds to several parts of her body with her left arm severed from just below the elbow while her mother was chopped to the forehead and chest.

The hunt continues for the suspect.