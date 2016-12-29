Contractor stabs worker in back after refusing to pay

Latest update December 29th, 2016 12:46 AM
A contractor who refused to pay his 28-year-old worker for his labour, stabbed him three times to the back yesterday before escaping.
The incident happened shortly after 10:30 hrs at Bourda, in the vicinity of Bounty Supermarket.
Jason Decock of Meadow Brook Gardens was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital where he was immediately treated. He is said to be in a stable condition.
According to information received, Decock worked with the contractor for some time and was not paid.
Yesterday, he approached the man, who was spading sand, and asked him for his salary which is said to be long overdue.
The contractor allegedly told Decock to return later for the money and an argument ensued. It was during this time that the man attempted to hit Decock with the spade but missed. He then picked up an ice pick and stabbed Decock in the back before fleeing the scene.
Up to press time the suspect had not been arrested.
