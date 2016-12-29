Latest update December 29th, 2016 12:46 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Contractor stabs worker in back after refusing to pay

Dec 29, 2016 News 0

A contractor who refused to pay his 28-year-old worker for his labour, stabbed him three times to the back yesterday before escaping.
The incident happened shortly after 10:30 hrs at Bourda, in the vicinity of Bounty Supermarket.
Jason Decock of Meadow Brook Gardens was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital where he was immediately treated. He is said to be in a stable condition.
According to information received, Decock worked with the contractor for some time and was not paid.
Yesterday, he approached the man, who was spading sand, and asked him for his salary which is said to be long overdue.
The contractor allegedly told Decock to return later for the money and an argument ensued. It was during this time that the man attempted to hit Decock with the spade but missed. He then picked up an ice pick and stabbed Decock in the back before fleeing the scene.
Up to press time the suspect had not been arrested.

More in this category

Sports

7th Annual Atkinson Brothers 5-a-side Football Tournament Huradiah upset Paloma for men’s title -Silver Sands retain Women’s crown

7th Annual Atkinson Brothers 5-a-side Football Tournament Huradiah...

Dec 29, 2016

A capacity crowd that at times threatened to burst the perimeter of the sidelines watched newly-crowned champion Huradiah dethrone Paloma in the final of the men’s category of the 7th Annual...
Read More
Williams wins AAG Cross Country

Williams wins AAG Cross Country

Dec 29, 2016

Former WBA world champion, Andrew ‘Sixhead’ Lewis’ mother, Yvonne, passes on

Former WBA world champion, Andrew ‘Sixhead’...

Dec 29, 2016

Golden Blue Ecko shines brightly on damp day for feature win at KMTC

Golden Blue Ecko shines brightly on damp day for...

Dec 28, 2016

Sarama Football Team thanks Mountain View General Store

Sarama Football Team thanks Mountain View General...

Dec 28, 2016

Organisers to meet on new dates for STAG Nations CUP KO Football

Organisers to meet on new dates for STAG Nations...

Dec 28, 2016

Guyana NRA 150th Anniversary/WIFBSC 2017 Championships …MCYS fires MILLION Dollar shot

Guyana NRA 150th Anniversary/WIFBSC 2017...

Dec 25, 2016

Features/Columnists

  • Catching a killer at 3 a.m.

    By now the world knows how the Tunisian terrorist who murdered twelve persons in Berlin with a truck was caught. A street... more

  • Outraged for black womanhood

    By Sir Ronald Sanders After a lifetime in Caribbean and international politics, I thought the time had long since passed... more

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email. You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491. Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Demerara Harbour Bridge Watch