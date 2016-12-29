Latest update December 29th, 2016 12:45 AM

Bail for drug trafficking accused

Dec 29, 2016

Two men appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan yesterday and pleaded not guilty to charges of trafficking in narcotics, break and enter and larceny among others.
They were released on bail after their arraignment in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.
Lawrence Joseph, 63, a farmer of Kamaka Waterfront, Mabaruma, North West District denied the charge which alleged that on December 25, he had two grams of cocaine in his possession for the purpose of trafficking.
According to Police Prosecutor Deniro Jones, the illicit substance was found in the defendant’s handbag. The Chief Magistrate granted bail to Joseph in the sum of $170,000 and instructed him to return to court on February 21, at the Mabaruma Magistrate’s Court.
Meanwhile, in another case, a 30-year-old man was released on $165,000 bail after he pleaded not guilty to four offences, including break and enter and larceny.
The man, Alex Williams of Arakaka, Four Mile, pleaded not guilty to the allegation which stated that on October 24, at Arakaka, he broke and entered and stole 10 penny weight of raw gold valued $100,000 and a cell phone – all totalling $155,000 – property of Wilbert Nephbinton.
It is also alleged that between September 13 and 14, at Red Road, Backdam, North West District, Williams stole a pump among other items to the value of $120,000 – property of Godfrey Ashby.
Williams is also accused of stealing a Honda pump, and 20 feet flex hose on December 4 – all worth $160,000 – property of Terrence Bowman. And finally, he is accused of using threatening language to Nephbinton, also on December 4.
Williams, who had no legal presentation, told the court that he has no knowledge of the articles mentioned in the charges.
Prosecutor Jones was not opposed to bail for the defendant. He however requested that bail be granted in a substantial amount.
Nevertheless, the Chief Magistrate released Williams on bail and instructed him to stay 50 feet away from Nephbinton, after Prosecutor Jones said he threatened to kill the man. Williams was also placed on a bond to be on good behaviour.
According to Prosecutor Jones, Williams threatened to kill the virtual complainant after he confronted him about the stolen items.
This matter will be called again on February 7, at the Matthews Ridge Magistrate’s Court.

