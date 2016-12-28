Thirty one cynical condemnations of Guyana

Dear Editor,

I would like to thank the political leaders of this country and their Ministers, past and present, in creating an environment and providing us with the tools to a historic achievement in the world. These patriots should be given Nobel prizes for man-made disasters. Some, medals for corruption and idiocy beyond the call of duty. We are now the head of the class and number one, in the Southern Hemisphere and I dare say most of the third world, in the following:

1. The poorest country – just bested Haiti, what a historical achievement.

2. Highest suicide rates per population.

3. Highest depression among young people.

4. Prison deaths.

5. Electricity rates.

6. Cruelty to Pensioners. Persons aged 60 plus paid less than $100.00 US per month and have to stand in sun or rain, adding further insult to this daylight robbery, to collect this measly sum. While they pay themselves a King’s ransom, for a lifetime of nepotism.

7. Immigration rates to ABC countries and anywhere else that will accept us.

8. Poor water supply – Yes it is rusty and dirty.

9. 90% of the country without paved roads – Most of the paved ones do not have sidewalks, street lights or traffic lights, safety rules.

10. Zero intellectual property laws.

11. Ministers and leaders in Government not paying a single utility along with free cars and houses.

12. Poorest telephone and internet services.

13. A university that nobody in the first world recognizes.

14. A public hospital that emergency waiting time is 12 to 24 hours on average… condoms plenty, drugs scarce if any.

15. A minimum wage that buys exactly four pieces of Church’s, yes with fries, I forgot.

16. A recent Columbus of Oil that goes to Uganda for advice. Only thing that country ever produced was Idi Amin, who was worse than the world’s oldest dictator, Robert Mugabe. Sure both of these devils were mentors to those in power. Uganda discovered oil in 2006 not a single ounce has been extracted to date, I am confident we can learn so much from them, pure geniuses making decisions here. Please don’t tell me about Chattam House. .

17. A Minister of Business and smart Government officials, who think extracting water out of coconut is a novel science. Even a coconut monument has been erected. So we are at the forefront of cutting edge science, entrepreneurship and business policies. I am so happy; this will take us out of this economic catastrophe we are facing.

18. A Finance Minister, who reminds me of the three card trickster at street corners. Shuffling and moving the money, with you getting legally robbed at every turn of the card. The level of incompetence, lack of vision and policy is simply stunning. His budget reflects that he is in some alternate reality, far removed from this galaxy.

19. The illegal drug hub of the Caribbean.

20. Blackouts – until the population has come to believe it is some vitamin. They just take a daily dose without complaining.

21. Burnt appliances because of number 20.

22. A corrupt judicial system.

23. A corrupt police force.

24. A thoughtless soul of a Security Minister and an even bigger loser of a Prime Minister. My grandmother with a bamboo rod could plan a better criminal deterrent strategy. Sorry granny to insult you.

25. Social Minister and Community Ministers, Whatever those jobs are… laughable really, sitcoms could be based on these two.

26. Working on been best at acquiring all types of diseases.

27. Domestic Violence epidemic.

28. Robbery capital.

29. High rate of white collar crimes and nepotism by Government officials past and present.

30. A disastrous public school system.

31 A former Mayor, current Mayor and Town Clerk, those negative adjectives cannot justify their buffoonery, corruption and incompetence. They have the audacity to compare Georgetown to Manhattan. Speechless

Really Mr. Editor, I implore you to beg these leaders to stay this course, for it will indeed be heartbreaking to lose this number one position. Even Mr. Burnham and Mr. Jagan must be envious, for in all their grand schemes, could not perceive, we would be first in all these areas. What a great 50 years it has been. Let us build another stadium to celebrate these achievements. I am not as smart as the elites in our business and political class, but it must be this great position that the ABC countries loved that we partnered with the IMF – that great bastion of progress for the poor, look at its fantastic track record around the world. Our relationship with this esteemed institution, that our dear leaders above so treasure and nurture, along with their iconic leadership, has championed us to the head the class and number ones in the Southern hemisphere.

Mr. Editor, if I may so request, that you have this letter printed and framed like a diploma, so the Presidents and their Ministers, past and present, (my dear leaders) can hang it in their offices. A tribute to their intellectual and academic prowess – And public service. A copy can also be also read as any future obituary, if the need arises.

What champions! What heroes! Words alone cannot describe these patrons and saints of this God forsaken country. Let us erect monuments, shrines. Oh I forgot arches; that’s the new symbol of achievement. What a 50 years of progress it has been. Your children, families, colleagues, citizens and friends, must be so proud of you, my dear leaders, I know I am. Congratulations!

Aryan Ghosh