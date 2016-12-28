Teen crashes vehicle, kills girl, 8, in orphanage tragedy

Latest update December 28th, 2016 12:55 AM

A young female orphan of the Alpha Children’s Home, located at 34 Gay Park, Greater New Amsterdam, passed away on Christmas morning after a freak accident that occurred at the facility the previous afternoon.

(Inset) Dead: Nina Blair, 8  from the Alpha Children’s Home.

Dead is Nina Blair, 8, who stayed at the home with her two other sisters, ages 6 and 10.
According to reports reaching this publication, Blair was playing in the front yard of the orphanage sometime around 14:00 hrs (2 p.m.) on Saturday, December 24, when one of the male teenagers, who has resided at the home since birth, entered a car belonging to the Alpha Home, without anyone’s permission, and attempted to drive it. The lad failed to apply brakes and instead accelerated hitting a stump wall that fell on Blair who was behind it at the time.
An alarm was raised and the caretaker along with others in the home rushed to provide assistance. Reports indicate that the eight year-old sustained severe head injuries and was rushed to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital, and subsequently transferred to the Georgetown Public Hospital, where she eventually succumbed the next morning. Meanwhile, caretaker of the home, Esther Bruyning, was reportedly doing some holiday cleaning and was not aware of what was going on until she was alerted.
When contacted by this publication, the woman declined to give specific comments on the incident stating, “I am very traumatized about what happened, I am not in the frame of mind to say anything on the matter”.
It is being reported that the vehicle’s keys were allegedly stuck in the ignition for some time now, pending a trip or visit by someone to have it removed.
Kaieteur News was told that the teenage boy was taken into custody at the Central Police Station, and has been assisting with investigations.
Nina Blair and her two sisters were placed in the Alpha Children’s Home after the intervention of authorities. Their mother was incarcerated a few months ago following child neglect charges. Blair, her two sisters and their baby brother were removed from their mother’s home after they were found on a seawall at Edinburgh Village.

