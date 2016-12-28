No warning?

Latest update December 28th, 2016 12:30 AM
This Region Three ambulance reportedly had on no siren and no flashing lights yesterday, when it attempted to cross from Orange Walk, Bourda, onto Croal Street, and collided with this pick-up. The three persons in the pick-up reportedly sustained injuries and were taken to Georgetown Public Hospital.
