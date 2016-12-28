Moses put blame pun a Duttagee

Hydromet is people who does determine if you walk wid umbrella or long boots or if de place gun flood. Dem is de people who does tell farmers when to plant because dem seh that dem always know when rain gun fall, when de sun gun hot and wheh it gun shine. Dem like Busyraam and ee pole, always malfunctioning or tell a lie. None of Busyraam poll ever tun out to be accurate.

Dem boys been listening to de Hydromet people fuh de longest while and when dem seh no rain keep you children inside because dem gun drown. When dem seh sun gun shine hire Malali to fetch you out of you house.

De odder day dem announce Christmas would be brighter than any time Guyana ever see. The sun would shine even wheh de monkey put de nut. It tun out that nobody ain’t get proppa Christmas because of de water. De place flood.

Dem boys hear dem drinking bush rum one month before de holidays start. De result is that dem drunk every day and dem talking fraff every hour.

Dem tell de nation to look out fuh four days of rain and how de place gun flood. De whole nation look out. Some people had to wear sunshades. Others was hiding under a tent shading from de sun.

Dem boys know Jagdeo that scamp, train dem. Ee train Moses too, and it look like if Moses wukking in de Hydromet office.

Just like how Hydro people announce rain and there was no rain, Moses announce radio licence and Guyana still waiting. He blaming a no-good Duttagee.

Talk half and walk wid you umbrella.