Minister hosts Boxing Day party for children at Phoenix Park

Minister of State, Mr. Joseph Harmon and his eldest daughter, Ms. Daniele Harmon-Klien, on Monday, spread holiday cheer to about 150 children of Phoenix Park, Vreed-en-Hoop, Best Village and other neighbouring communities on the West Bank of Demerara at an annual Christmas party held at the Minister’s home.

The children were delighted to receive Christmas goodies and presents to celebrate the festive season. Minister Harmon said that his eldest daughter Daniele first hosted the Christmas party for children there 10 years ago and it has now become a family tradition. He also said that it was a pleasure to see the children as they grow older each year.

“We feel very proud to be able to give back to our community every year. It was an initiative that was started by my daughter many years ago and we decided that we’d keep it up; make it a tradition. This is the tenth year and it is the fiftieth year of our Republic and it is also the fiftieth year of the founding of Phoenix Park, so it’s three events that we’re celebrating all in one,” Minister Harmon said.

Meanwhile, Ms. Harmon-Klien, who is based in the United States, was happy that the children braved the rainy weather to attend the party.

“It is one of the main things that I look forward to, that we look forward to as a family; just giving back and just seeing the smiles on their faces and how happy it makes them… It’s something that we promise that we will continue to do for as long as we’re able,” she said.

Ms. Susan Clement, Minister Harmon’s mother, who is also based in the United Sates, was also pleased to be able to attend the party again this year and to see the work that her son and granddaughter have been doing in the community.

“It’s part of our history, you know… You have to know where your roots are. I always say that if you don’t know where you came from you don’t know where you’re going, and they don’t forget that. Today’s party was beautiful. I’m very happy about everything; the whole outcome was very nice,” she said.

Ten-year-old Alisha Moideen, of Best Village, said that she was happy to have been invited to the party and presented the Minister with a yellow rose to thank him for her invitation. Two other children, Ms. Zaynab Providence, who is visiting Guyana from Jamaica, and Ms. Badieh Williams of Phoenix Park, each recited a poem to the Minister to thank him for his generosity.

Ms. Simona Broomes, Minister within the Ministry of Natural Resources, Mr. Ronald Backer, Political Advisor to the Minister of State and Mr. Mark Archer, Director of the Press and Publicity Unit of the Ministry of the Presidency, also joined in the festivities.