Golden Blue Ecko shines brightly on damp day for feature win at KMTC

Golden Blue Ecko of The Karibee Rice Stable and ridden by Colin Ross continued its

winning ways when the racehorse used the opportunity of the Kennard Memorial Turf Club Boxing Day meet to show that indeed it is one of the top horses in Guyana with a clinical gate to pole beating of all opponents to with the feature D and lower 9F event, at the meet held last Monday at the Club’s entity, Bush Lot Corentyne, Berbice.
Imported out of Canada, the animal owned and trained by Mohendra Persaud of the Nand Persaud Group Of Companies was a class above the field as it put on a show for a gate to pole beating of its opponents, romping home with the $1.2M top money and trophy compliments of Metro Computer Supplies.
Golden Blue Ecko with the win showed that it is one of the better all-round horses around with the ability to sprint and cover the longer distances. This was after winning the feature events at the two Sprint Classic events held at the Nand Persaud Race track.
The horses were off to a level break with Golden Blue Ecko taking the lead with the wily Ross holding it back around the turn. It soon began to open up a sizable lead as Ross gave it full reign along the back stretch as the others tried to play catch-up by which time the race was going at full pace.
The animal maintained the lead around the far turn and into the homestretch and by then the fight was for second place a Golden Blue Ecko was going at full pace as it continued to distance itself from the rest of the field with every passing step in the wet conditions to win by about 10 lengths.

Mr. and Mrs. Moendra Persaud of the Karibee Rice stable is all smiles as they received the feature D class Trophy compliments the Kharag family and Metro from representative Arif Baksh for Golden Blue Ecko win.

The other two positions were occupied by Lady Budapest of the Bactowar Stable, Keep On Swinging of the Jumbo Jet Stable and Brave Sky also of the Karibee Rice stable to take the first and fourth positions.
Release the Beast of the Jumbo Jet stable with Randolph Richmond took charge early as it once again ate up the field to take the E and lower 6F event and trophy from a fast finishing Golden Blue Ecko, Brave Sky and Wichie Poo.
Settling Star of the Shariff Stable with Rupert Ramnauth ran one of the better races of the day in the G class event. With its pathway blocked, the experience Ramnauth timed his move perfectly down the homestretch as he slipped between a number of horses to take the front just in time to race home ahead of Its My Turn, Firing Line and Work Force in the 7F encounter.
Genuine Risk ridden by R. Appadhu eased away from the pack to take top honours in the Guyana Bred two years Old maiden 6F event from Miss Angelie, Princess Saria and Mischief Maker.
The race for West Indies bred maiden and Guyana bred H and lower animals saw Amazon Warrior of the Abrahim stable winning its first event as it defeated Another Time, Blondie and Confusion over 5F.
Party Time of the De Mattos stable with Yap Drepaul on the perch had a grand time as it won the J and lower and 2 years Guyana Bred event from She So Special, Red Jet and Massapequa Dr.
The top jockey was Rupert Ramnauth with The Karibee Rice Stable the top stable and the top trainer was Mohendra Persaud.
They were presented with accolades compliments of the Trophy Stall, Bourda Market.
The track was in good condition despite the inclement weather with the authorities spending a sizable amount of money to make the track one of the better ones in Guyana. The KMTC is already known to have some of the best facilities for horseracing in Guyana. (Samuel Whyte)

