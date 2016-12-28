Father of eight succumbs days after struck by car

Latest update December 28th, 2016 12:30 AM

The holiday celebrations for a Haslington, East Coast Demerara family ended miserably yesterday morning after one of their loved ones, who was involved in a road accident over one week ago, succumbed at the Georgetown Public Hospital.
Dead is Michael McPherson, 62, a father of eight.
McPherson was struck down by a motorcar on December 18, at Haslington Front, while he was riding his bicycle on his way to work.
According to one of McPherson’s relatives, the security guard was riding to work when he was hit off his bicycle by the car. The relative said that McPherson, who received severe head injuries, was rushed to the Georgetown Hospital, where he was admitted.
The injured man was discharged from the hospital five days later. His relative related that the family was advised by doctors that it would be better for McPherson to recover at home, so as to avoid him contracting any infections.
However, his relatives rushed him back to the hospital yesterday morning after he began complaining of severe headaches. McPherson was transported to the hospital in a car accompanied by several family members. He was taken to the Accident and Emergency Unit, where he was pronounced dead.
The dead man’s relatives believe that he was never on the road to recovery.
“They (the doctors) ain’t see that he walking or nothing. That man (McPherson) ain’t recover. When he left the hospital he was not walking or stooling.”
One relative related that the driver of the car is known to police and the vehicle was impounded at the Cove and John Police Station.

