DO THESE PEOPLE HAVE AN AXE TO GRIND?

Dear Editor,

When I read the article; “Granger Government has embarked on a journey of ‘detour and frolic’.” In Kaieteur News of December 20, 2016, I wondered what motivated the writers, Asquith Rose and Harish Singh to make such broad unsubstantiated potentially damaging statements on the actions of the Granger led administration. Here are some of the statements made by the writer and my reaction. “Even though we were very disappointed after 100 days at the incompetence of the Granger led administration, we thought that we must provide him with some more time since he claimed that the economy was in such a bad shape after the PPP lost the elections. “I would ask what more did you, the writers; expect to be accomplished in the 100 days than what was accomplished. You should have mentioned, if you could, where the incompetence lies. Broad statements can be misleading without proper evidence or follow up. The Honorable Mr. Granger did NOT dishonestly claim that the economy was in a bad state as your statement would allude.

The economy WAS in bad shape, as was evident in the state of the treasury when they took office and the gross corruption that was exposed by various audits and the almost total cover up to make prosecution difficult, not to mention surrogates left in high places to assist in this regard. Here is another quote; “There is now enough evidence to confirm that the Guyanese people were duped by this government.” This is a very broad statement again. Can you really present the evidence? Duped how, when and in what? Expand. Present the evidence. I quote from these two gentlemen again; “We can find very little evidence that this Granger led administration is any better than the Jagdeo-Ramotar led administration.” Really, are you for real?

You should expound on that if you want to be taken seriously. After many, many years of mismanagement, corruption, gross nepotism, maximum exploitation of our natural resources, deterioration of our schools, the police force and sugar estates, uncontrolled drug trade and others too numerous to mention, you have the gall and temerity to make such an unsubstantiated statement? The Granger administration has been in government for just eighteen (18) months and has made a lot of progress for the Guyanese people, DESPITE SOME MISSTEPS which YOU AND OTHERS ARE HAVING A FIELD DAY WITH. Many Coalition Supporters shared on Facebook their disapproval, disappointment and resentment of the two ministers’ fiasco AS YOU DESCRIBED AD NAUSEAM IN YOUR ARTICLE. Missteps, such as this, by the government are no doubt frustrating some of its supporters.

Having said this, it does not justify your wanton condemnation of the Granger led administration without presenting the underlying facts to support the seemingly intentionally damaging statements. This is the reason why I keep harping that the Coalition should develop a competent and expansively efficient Public Relations Department which will put into action the true definition of Public Relations which is “ A STRATEGIC COMMUNICATION PROCESS THAT BUILDS MUTUALLY BENEFICIAL RELATIONSHIPS BETWEEN (in this case) the GOVERNMENT AND THE PUBLIC.”

If this is truly achieved it should prevent and when necessary, counteract the evil, dishonest propaganda that charlatans are spewing in real time and overshadowing the Coalition’s many accomplishments; one of the reasons being the lack of proper, meaningful and effective PR.

Thomas Saunders