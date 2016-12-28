CELEBRATING OUR YOUTHS

In this holiday season, most Guyanese celebrate the birth of Christ who, according to the Bible, had admonished the world to suffer the little children to come unto him. We should use this special occasion to dedicate ourselves to help our youths, many of whom are falling by the wayside.

It is the season of sharing and giving, therefore there is no better time to reflect on the welfare and well-being of youths. A lot of thought should be given to their plight of joblessness and hardships. Many have turned to violence, triggered by their will to survive. The painful incidence of murders and armed robberies occasioned by gun violence by youths has startled the nation to the reality that somewhere, the country has taken a wrong turn.

Today, there is greater uncertainty among youths, some of whom are hopeless as a result of a string of broken promises and a failing education system.

Youths are the moral being in society with an innate and uncorrupted sense of justice and the skills and talents to be highly productive citizens. Youths are known to have boundless energy, and should be recognized for their courage to protect their communities and bring glory to the nation. So, in the festive season, they must be reassured that they are the future leaders of the country and that they are needed to play certain critical roles in society to safeguard the environment and move Guyana forward.

One of the more precious gifts the nation can give to youths is a true knowledge of the country’s history; of the heroic struggles of their fore parents; and of the outstanding historical accomplishments of our leaders. This is critical to help them understand the past and hopefully, plan and build a better future for Guyana.

Furthermore, youths should be given multiple opportunities to develop a sense of accomplishment and importance to society. In the New Year, programmes and structures must be established to make it possible for youths to develop various skills and aptitudes, and to be nationally recognized, regardless of their status. This would give them a sense of optimism and imbue them with confidence that a limitless future full of promise and meaningful prospects await them.

The nation’s youths have a number of vital needs which must be satisfied, if they are to be nourished and develop into healthy, well-adjusted citizens. And a good way to think about the needs of youths, and the manner in which these needs are to be met, is to bring glad tidings to them in this festive season.

Adults among us must demonstrate to them the sense of community by educating them and taking an interest in their social activities. They must be reassured that they are important and are connected in some fundamental way to the entire society and body politic; that they are our sons, daughters, brothers, sisters, cousins.

But most important, youths need spiritual guidance and to be exposed to absolute goodness, love, truth and beauty. This will give them the perspective required to make a distinction between that which is purely transient and of fleeting value, and that which is profound and of eternal value.

It is vitally important for youths to be made to feel that they are the possessors of a culture that belongs to them and that it is unique and valuable. So in the season of peace, love, happiness and goodwill to all mankind, youths must be assured that they are recognized for their self-worth in all dimensions of their being: be it personal or national. Happy holidays to our youths.