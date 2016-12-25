Windsor Forest children treated to ‘holiday party’

Children of Windsor Forest and neighbouring villages in West Coast Demerara were

treated to a grand holiday party this past week at the Windsor Forest Primary School. It was a day of merriment and joy for the holiday season. Over 300 kids gathered for a party sponsored by fellow villager, Andy Rambharose and his family.

Rambharose was there personally to share joy and toys to the children who were treated to a festive meal of chicken, fries and ice-cream. They also snacked on cookies, chocolate, candy, nuts and juices.

Of course the treat could not have been over without the children being presented with a variety of toys. Grade Six pupils were given puzzles of the body systems and then special bags were given to the little ones attending nursery school. Among the toys given were whistles, lighted watches, sand castle sets, puzzles, hand basketball sets, balloons, bubbles, planes and cars.

The school was packed to capacity with some parents in attendance as well. Rambharose himself really got into the swing of things with the toy distribution activity. In fact he disclosed that the appreciation showed towards the activity surpassed his expectation.

He, moreover, expressed great satisfaction at the way the event turned out.

According to Rambharose, he is also very thankful to the volunteers from the village, teachers and parents who made the event possible.

A few volunteers did a wonderful job at shopping, packing, decorating the school, and in many other ways, to help make the event a success. In brief remarks, Rambharose implored the children to be serious about their studies and pay attention to getting a good education. He urged the kids to work their way up to be like himself – a generous character. Rambharose also told the kids that they could be rewarded with a bigger and better party next year if they are good pupils.

The Windsor Forest New York Association is a not-for-profit organization formed in New York. Over the past 20 years this organization has been performing various community services in the Windsor Forest school district, including sports, educational and social services.

Rambharose is also a member of this organization.