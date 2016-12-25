Wha one mattress and no panty do fuh Christmas

De holiday season does call fuh a lot of planning. People does want to have de best of everything. This year a lot of people didn’t get nutten to dem expectation.

In fact, all de business people complain how business terrible across Guyana. However, de politicians think de opposite to wha dem business people saying.

Dem boys decide to go and find out wha is de true situation. Dem meet a lot of business people who complain bitterly. Some seh that dem invest in goods and dem can’t even mek back de investment.

Dem seh if dem continue at this rate dem would go out of business. Some things like lights, shoes, food and drinks sell.

Mattresses sell too, but dem boys didn’t know till dem hear this story.

One young business man and he wife plan like everybody else. Dem decide that this was to be de best ever Christmas since it was dem first one together.

Dem challenge each other to see who gun bring in more money de day before Christmas Eve so dem can do dem grand shopping fuh Christmas.

That night de man went home tipsy, wid a big smile pun he face and a “Ho Ho Ho.” He throw de bag down pun de table fuh shock he wife.

Dem boys hear when she open de bag and see de amount of money she ask him wha he do.

“I been to Comfort Sleep, buy 100 mattresses. Then I go to Guyana stores and buy 100 panties. All sell like hot cakes.”

De wife reach under de table and pull out a bigger bag and dash it pun de table next to he bag. When she open it and de husband see how much money she mek, he ask she, “How come you mek so much more than me?”

She tell him, “I use one mattress and no panty.”

Merry Christmas from dem boys and dem girls at de Waterfalls paper.