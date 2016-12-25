Uncensored is back

Latest update December 25th, 2016 12:50 AM

On December 30, for one night only, and to an Adults Only audience, UNCENSORED 8 will feature the cream of Guyana’s comedians. It is bigger and better than it has ever been. UNCENSORED has been an eagerly anticipated event triggering overwhelming responses from the public. This annual show has earned a high place as the foremost event in stand-up comedy with overwhelming box office pull.
The show is an attempt at removing certain limitations and allowing comedians the liberty of expressing themselves, and making the kind of jokes they would not otherwise be allowed to make anywhere.
The show will be staged at the Giftland Mall and will see comedians competing this year for over $1M in cash and prizes. The line-up of comedians includes Lyndon ‘Jumbie’ Jones, Michael Ignatius, Leza ‘Radika’ Singh, Kirwyn Mars, Mark Luke Edwards, Mark Kazim, Kirk ‘Chow Pow’ Jardine, Odessa Primus, Kirt ‘Chubby’ Williams, Kwasi ‘Ace’ Edmondson, Jermaine Grimmond and many more.
The show is billed to start at precisely 20:00hrs
Tickets are $2000 and VIP $4000

