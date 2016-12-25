Latest update December 25th, 2016 12:50 AM

Second suspect in Laing Avenue execution captured

– Cops on the hunt for two others
The plans of three murder suspects, who thought that they could return home and have a good Guyanese Christmas with their friends and family, were shattered yesterday when the cops got word that they had returned home from

Dead: Orin David

neighbouring Suriname.
The three suspects were accused of executing former murder accused, Orin David, called “Malik” in front of his Lot 89 Laing Avenue, Georgetown home in the presence of his reputed wife and other relatives on August 1, last.
The alleged trigger man, Samuel McIntyre, was charged shortly after the murder while three of his accomplices fled to Suriname.
Yesterday, the police received information that the three men had returned home to spend the holidays with their families and decided to set up a sting operation.
One of the men, who has been identified as “Spleen” was captured in Agricola. His two accomplices have not been apprehended.
The 33-year-old man was killed after one of five men came out of a car and riddled him with bullets.
According to reports, the former murder accused had confrontations several times with a man from Agricola, East Bank Demerara, whom he had bailed out of jail some time last year.
It was reported that on the day in question, David and the suspect were involved in a heated argument over the monies.
It is alleged that the Agricola resident went away and later returned with four persons in two vehicles and executed David.
Last year February, David was freed after spending five years in prison for the 2010 murder of Mahaica farmer, Lakhram Bishundial. Bishundial, called Mohan, was shot and killed during a robbery at Hope Turn, East Coast Demerara as he was on his way to a nearby Ashram to make preparations for his younger brother’s wedding.
On July 12, 2015, David, who had allegedly tossed a firearm in a trench during a police patrol exercise on July 9, was charged with unlawful possession of a gun.

