Overseas- based Guyanese treats McDoom children

Overseas-based Guyanese, Karen Jackman, once again opened her doors to the kids in the McDoom Community to spread the good will of the season yesterday.

Despite the rainy weather, hundreds of children still gathered at the overseas-based Guyanese home to be entertained by Santa and his helpers who stopped by the house in McDoom, East Bank Demerara.

When Kaieteur News arrived some of the children were dancing and playing with each other while others were eating their goodies.

Whenever one goes to an event one often expects to see one Santa but with the hundreds of children gathered and anxiously waiting to get their gifts, one Santa was not enough for this occasion so two had to do the job to satisfy the kids.

The kids had a wide variety of foods and presents to choose from. These were then handed to them by Santa’s and his helpers.

The Santas did not forget the adults who were there.

In an interview with Kaieteur News the overseas-based Jackman stated, “It is heart-warming to see so many kids here despite the weather. It’s always amazing to see the faces of children

brighten up when they are handed a present.”

Jackman said that she has been giving back to communities across Guyana because it is her passion and she hopes that many other overseas-based Guyanese would come on board to do same.

Jackman who collaborates with her husband, said that she alone could not have made it possible and that is why she chooses to team up with others both locally and overseas.

She thanked everyone that supported her in this venture and asked that they continue their support in 2017 to make it bigger and better.

Jackman also had a lot of help from some of her friend’s right in the community who helped with the preparation of the food and helping with the serving.