Major stables to have multiple entries at $7M Guyana Cup Rematch

With race day less than two weeks away, the word is that most of the big stables will be participating with multiple entries.

The event is organized by the Jumbo Jet Auto Sales and Racing stable in collaboration with the Rising Sun Turf Club and is slated for Sunday 1st January 2017 at the Rising Sun Turf Club, Arima Park, West Coast, Berbice.

Meanwhile, with both the Jumbo Jet and Shariff Stables expected to top the entry list with over 10 horses each, entries are expected to top the 80 mark with other stables such as Elcock, Jagdeo, Rising Sun, Singh, Bacchus, and Crawford Bactowar among others expected to enter multiple entries.

With seven races listed on the days programme and over $7 M up for grabs, horse owners are making sure that their horses are in the best of shape and are taking no chances as they vie for the lucrative prizes on offer.

The feature B and lower event is expected to be a scorcher and with most of the top horses in the country expected to feature. A whopping $1.2M and trophy is available for the winner over 1800M. Horses such as CP Got Even, Score Even, Just Call Me Boss, Princess She is not, Spit Fire, Jack in My Style, Golden Blue Ecko, King’s Knight, Lady Budapest and Light Up Canada among others will be in the running for the top prize.

The organisers are considering reorganizing some of the events to cater for the large number of entries.

The event for animals classified F1 and lower for a winning pocket of $400,000 and trophy will be run over 1400M. The 3 years old West Indies bred and G3 and lower horses will race over 1400M for a first prize of $350,000 and trophy.

There is an 1100M event for three year old West Indies bred horses that have never earned over $200,000 and animals classified H3 and lower for a winning pocket of $300,000 and trophy.

The Two year old event for Guyana bred horses has its first prize tagged at $260,000 and trophy over 1100M. The J, K and lower event over 1100M fetches the winner $200,000 and trophy. The animals classified L and lower will compete for the winning pocket of $180,000 and trophy over 1100M.

The top Jockey along with the runner up, the top stable and champion trainer will all be presented with trophies and other incentives compliments of the Trophy Stall of Bourda Market and the organizers.

Entries are expected to be closed today 25th December.

The event will be held under the rules of the Guyana Horse Racing Authority.

Interested persons can contact Fazal Habibulla on 657-7010 or 232-0232, Donald Lawrie on telephone Nos 225-4530 or 225-and Campton Sancho 602-1567.

Race time is 12:30 hrs. The coordinator is Nasrudeen (Jumbo Jet) Mohamed. (Samuel Whyte)