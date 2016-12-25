Lower Pomeroon offers great prospects in agriculture

…Adel’s Resort leads the way

Sustainable farming using the shade house technique is gaining popularity and youths participating in the Hinterland Employment and Youth Service HEYS Programme are being encouraged to invest in this type of farming.

This was evident during a recent visit to indigenous villages located in the lower Pomeroon River, Region Two.

Ms. Jessica Hadfield, Manager of Adel’s Resort, a tourist getaway located at the mouth of the Akawini Creek, is playing an integral role in educating the youth about this type of farming solution.

Historically, hundreds of acres of farm lands in the riverain communities are affected during the spring tide season. Thousands of dollars’ worth of produce is destroyed during this time.

With this in mind coupled with the effectiveness of this type of farming, Jessica has set the pace and has erected a three-section 20’x20’ shade house equipped with large boxes filled with soil.

According to her, the soil was collected from Akawini, Wakapau and Kabakaburi. Plants are thriving in the various soil types under those conditions among the tomatoes, peppers, white radish, egg pant, eschallot, basil, squash and bora.

She explained that because of the unavoidable climatic conditions shade house farming will prove to be very effective in that region.

She said, “It’s a great place to work and not like standing in a field because here I got all my planting trays. They can either do it themselves or buy planting cups (the normal sanitary cups) like I did for the shade house. There is no excuse for not planting because this is the enabler. You are not gonna flood because what you have here is perfect optimum conditions all year round.”

Jessica said that she sees great prospects in Wakapau and is keen on setting up a shade house in that village since the prospects are great.

She said that based on the village population of approximately 3000, and on statistics, more than seventy percent of the population has to travel to Charity to purchase fresh vegetables.

“Nobody grows anything, so the fact is you can have every one of those students clustered together, four in each group and build a rain shade house scattered around the place. Everything I use they can find them in their communities. I use no fancy things; there is no reason they cannot get together and make a profitable business by either selling the seedlings, fruits or vegetables.”

She has offered her expertise to the Ministry through the Hinterland Employment and Youth Service HEYS Programme free of charge. She is hopeful that the youth and village councils can buy into this proven method of farming.

When asked if she can now be deemed as a shade house expert, Jessica said, “Definitely…because this to me is the solution because they are going to make some money, they can build together a place where they can work.”

The contribution made by Jessica towards this cause has triggered a local carpenter from Wakapau, to become involved. She hired Charles to construct her shade house, and as a result motivated him to construct one of his own. Now he has pledged to give of his time and energy to build shade houses for any village associated with the HEYS Programme.

Villages are now being challenged to pursue this opportunity. Minister within the Ministry of Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs, Valerie Garrido-Lowe, commending the interest shown by Ms. Hadfield, added, “This is what HEYS is all about. It cannot stand by itself. That is why when HEYS was being conceptualized we sought to get the community buy-in, the buy-in of the councillors…so Adel’s (Jessica) here is in the right place at the right time. She has an enthusiasm for the programme I have to say.”

According to Minister Garrido-Lowe, Ms. Hadfield’s interests lies beyond Agriculture development. Ms. Jessica has also shown keen interest in the development of the youth in the area of Eco-Tourism.