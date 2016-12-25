Guyana NRA 150th Anniversary/WIFBSC 2017 Championships …MCYS fires MILLION Dollar shot

The Guyana National Rifle Association (GuyanaNRA) is set to celebrate a huge milestone in 2017, the celebration of 150 years in existence. And to commemorate this colossal achievement, the entity will be hosting the

West Indies Fullbore Shooting Championships.

This huge event will attract the best marksmen and women not only from the West Indies but form the leading countries in the world, the likes of those from Australia, England, Canada, USA and Scotland who will all converge at the Timehri Rifle Ranges to compete.

Cognizant of the huge costs that would be necessary to put Guyana on show to the world and to be the good hosts that Guyana is known for, the executive of the GuyanaNRA decided to reach out early to the Patron of the association, His Excellency President David Granger and the Honorable Minister within the Ministry of Education with responsibility for Sport Ms Nicolette Henry for assistance.

The mentioned dignitaries were notified that for Guyana to be successful in hosting on and off the range, it would incur costs amounting to almost 20 MILLION dollars to ensure the Timehri Range is in pristine condition and also the procuring of ammunition.

President Granger and Minister Henry acquiesced to the associations request and generously boosted the budget with a shot that hit the V on first attempt, valued at 1 MILLION Guyana dollars.

Minister Henry in presenting the cheque to GuyanaNRA Secretary Ryan Sampson who also holds a similar position on the West Indies Fullbore Shooting Council (WIFBSC) in the presence of other executive members noted that the Ministry was very pleased to be associated with the association to celebrate such a rare millstone.

Henry also stated that this contribution towards a continued partnership with the association is not one off and she is looking forward to assisting the association in other ways not necessarily in the area of finances only.

In expressing gratitude, Sampson informed that over 100 shooters from the region and the world are expected to come to Guyana which would experience a direct boost in the areas of sports tourism since apart from the team members, it has already been confirmed that their family members would be making the trip also.

“We intend to showcase a Guyana in a very positive way during the hosting of this championship,” Sampson said.

Sampson also extended gratitude to President Granger and Minister Henry for giving the association the perfect start in their quest to raise the requisite funds towards a successful championship in October 2017.

The GuyanaNRA has been able over the years to make all of Guyana proud with its performances at the Caribbean level and the world level, Guyanese shooters making up half of the West Indies Team at the last World Long Range Championships which took place at Camp Perry, Ohio, USA.

The Guyanese marksmen led by Captain Mahendra Persaud are also the Short and Long Range Champions of the Caribbean and are looking forward to maintaining that status come 2017 on home soil.