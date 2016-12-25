Latest update December 25th, 2016 12:50 AM

Four days of heavy rainfall anticipated, starting today

Dec 25, 2016

“The ITCZ is slowly but steadily developing over Guyana. Please be advised that we are currently monitoring the development of the Inter Tropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) which has developed along Guyana’s coast within the last 24 hours,” a Government statement said.
“Coastal and inland Guyana is likely to experience periodic heavy downpours tomorrow during the early morning. Based on the current forecast outlook, flooding/water accumulation are likely to be observed in poor drainage, low laying and riverain areas. The forecast models continue to show high moisture content in the atmosphere of which lies within favorable atmospheric environment for development of moderate to deep convective clouds.”
The forecasts favours generally overcast conditions with moderate to heavy rain for the morning into early afternoon, after which, a slow but gradual reduction in showers will be observed.
At present, the areas likely to be most affected are Regions Three to Five and to a lesser but still some concern, Region 2 and Northern Region Six. Rainfall amount in these areas (Regions 3 to 5) are more likely to exceed 100 mm. The remainder of Guyana will see values between 50.0 mm to 80.0 mm.
Extended Outlook: These weather patterns and conditions will continue over the next few days (Monday thru Wednesday) with the occasional heavy downpours, where another peak in rainfall is anticipated for Wednesday over areas in Regions 7 to 10 and some coastal areas in Regions 2, 4 and 5.
Possible effects of Weather: With the forecasted weather conditions coupled with the high tides, coastal areas may experience prolonged water accumulations / flooding in poor drainage, low lying and riverain areas added to that of recent rains. In addition, please be advised that the next period of above normal High Tides will begin from Monday December 26, 2016.

