EYDG spreads Christmas cheer at Enmore Children’s Home

Just in time for Christmas, the membership of the Enterprise Youth Development Group,(EYDG) took a trip last Sunday to the Hope’s Children’s Home located in Enmore, East Coast Demerara to spread some

Christmas cheer.

Head of the group, Samantha Sheoprashad, said that the team went over to the Hope’s Children’s Home right after a Christmas Party in Enterprise.

The trip was comprised of 14 members, accompanied by Santa Claus.

The short visit began with a short opening speech by Sheoprashad, President of Enterprise Youth Development Group followed by Santa’s interaction with the children and the team.

“Our arrival was greeted by all of the little cute children and some of the volunteers. They looked so happy when they saw us. They cheered happily and welcomed us with opened arms. All of us were surprised with their respond.

They love him so much and chatted with him. Then, we also gave out the scrumptious party bags and ice-cream that we had for them. They looked so ecstatic and were in a high glee.

Soon, it was time to leave. Everyone had a great time and this was a success. We thought that we had to leave Santa with the children. We hope to visit another home again in the New Year January 2017,” Sheoprashad said.

Sheoprashad, a young Guyanese entrepreneur leads the EYDG, which operates from the Village of Enterprise East Coast Demerara, with more than 200 registered youths.

She is the President of Enterprise Youth Development Group (EYDG), which runs several initiatives, including providing food and clothing to low income families, organising Christmas parties for children living in orphanages and offering community computer classes.

The group has listed its commitment to youth development and finding solutions to all the suicide occurring in Guyana, by extending some empathy, humanitarian and universal love to anyone in need.

According to the QYLA, under Sheopersaud‘s leadership, EYDG has a suicide prevention project, which offers support to people at risk.

The QYLA recipient recently completed the research thesis ‘identifying depression from social media content’ and created an algorithm which processes natural language to detect ‘depressive statements’ in social media posts.

She hopes that this mechanism will help those prone to suicide to turn their lives around.

Sheopersaud expressed extreme excitement and gratitude at the prospect of representing Guyana in the UK at the QYLA 2017.

Given her work with disadvantaged communities to reduce suicide, Sheoprashad has been selected to represent the Nation at the Queen’s Young Leaders Award (QYLA) in the United Kingdom, next year.