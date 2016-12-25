Latest update December 25th, 2016 12:50 AM

Christmas Eve in Georgetown

Despite the unexpected deluge that drenched several parts of the Coastline – including the capital, Georgetown, the Spirit of Christmas has once again emerged victorious.
Several water-logged areas from Friday’s torrential and persistent rains in the country were drained. Persons were seen in their yards removing makeshift bridges and platforms.
Meanwhile, hundreds of shoppers were seen in the city doing their last-minute shopping as scores of vendors took to the streets displaying their products and services. Amidst their soliciting ‘sweet talks’, there existed a composition of Christmas rhythms, the enticing sound of masquerade flutes and the piercing, out-of-tune honking from impatient vehicle operators.
Police officers had their hands full as they stood at strategic points throughout the city managing the traffic. They appeared to be in pairs as if a plan was in place so that one could replace the other when he or she got tired.
One could also notice that there was selective shopping. Clothing stores were mostly empty whilst Supermarkets and variety stores attracted the crowds. Masquerade groups were seen performing in the streets entertaining shoppers.
President David Granger was seen in the City also doing his Christmas shopping. His presence, as usual, attracted much attention as scores of persons rushed to catch a glimpse.

