Asst Commissioner Maxine Graham heads list of Police promotions

Latest update December 25th, 2016 12:50 AM
…Best Cop promoted from Corporal to Inspector
Woman Police Superintendent 13745 Maxine Graham has topped the list of
33 police officers who will be promoted in 2017.
Graham, who is seconded to the Commissioner’s Office, has been promoted to Assistant Police Commissioner.
Last October, Graham travelled to Barcelona, Spain, where she was awarded a plaque for winning the 2016 International Association of Women Police Recognition and Scholarship Award, for her vast area of work.
Following Graham on the promotion list are Deputy Superintendent Frank Harvey and Deputy Superintendent Mahendra Siwnarine, who have both been promoted to Superintendent.
Assistant Superintendents Patrick Todd, Himnauth Sawh and John Barker were promoted to Superintendent; nine Inspectors, including two women, are now Assistant Superintendents, and 14 Sergeants, including four women, have been promoted to Inspector.
Three corporals were promoted to the rank of Inspector. Among them is Corporal 18438 Prem Satyanand Narine, of the Major Crimes Unit. Narine received the Force’s Best Cop Award. He was adjudged Criminal Investigation Department (CID)’s top performer for 2016.
The promotions List is as Follows
TO ASSISTANT COMMISSIONER
(1) W/Senior Superintendent Maxine Graham
TO SUPERINTENDENT
TO DEPUTY SUPERINTENDENT
TO ASSISTANT SUPERINTENDENT
TO INSPECTOR:
