Asst Commissioner Maxine Graham heads list of Police promotions

…Best Cop promoted from Corporal to Inspector

Woman Police Superintendent 13745 Maxine Graham has topped the list of

33 police officers who will be promoted in 2017.

Graham, who is seconded to the Commissioner’s Office, has been promoted to Assistant Police Commissioner.

Last October, Graham travelled to Barcelona, Spain, where she was awarded a plaque for winning the 2016 International Association of Women Police Recognition and Scholarship Award, for her vast area of work.

Following Graham on the promotion list are Deputy Superintendent Frank Harvey and Deputy Superintendent Mahendra Siwnarine, who have both been promoted to Superintendent.

Assistant Superintendents Patrick Todd, Himnauth Sawh and John Barker were promoted to Superintendent; nine Inspectors, including two women, are now Assistant Superintendents, and 14 Sergeants, including four women, have been promoted to Inspector.

Three corporals were promoted to the rank of Inspector. Among them is Corporal 18438 Prem Satyanand Narine, of the Major Crimes Unit. Narine received the Force’s Best Cop Award. He was adjudged Criminal Investigation Department (CID)’s top performer for 2016.

The promotions List is as Follows

TO ASSISTANT COMMISSIONER

(1) W/Senior Superintendent Maxine Graham

TO SUPERINTENDENT

Deputy Superintendent Frank Harvery

Deputy Superintendent Mahendra Siwnarine

TO DEPUTY SUPERINTENDENT

Assistant Superintendent Patrick Todd

Assistant Superintendent Himnauth Sawh

Assistant Superintendent John Barker

TO ASSISTANT SUPERINTENDENT

W/Inspector-Yvonne Stephens

Inspector-Oswald Pitt

Inspector-Eton Davidson

Inspector-Jermaine Harper

Inspector-Chabinauth Singh

Inspector-Andrew Cumberbatch

Inspector -Bharat Persaud

W/Inspector-Audrey Jordan

Inspector Malcolm Melville

TO INSPECTOR:

Designation

Sergeant 14169- Richard Frank

Sergeant 12960- Anthony Aaron

Sergeant 18396- Julius Samuels

W/Sergeant 14913- Lorna Adonis

W/Sergeant15419- Lavern Garraway

Sergeant 16036- Herbert Henry

Sergeant 13819- Anant Ram

Corporal 18438- Prem Satyanand Narine

Corporal 14539- Eishwar Bharat Mangru

Corporal 18538- Maniram Jagnanan

Sergeant 19707- Michael Cort

W/Sergeant 19433- Vernette Pindar

Sergeant 19873- Munesh Dial

Sergeant 13826- Gordon Mansfield

Sergeant 19309- Devon Lowe

Sergeant 16421- Otis Jackson

W/Sergeant 12933- Norma Joseph

Sergeant 18293- Wendell Harry