Latest update December 25th, 2016 12:50 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Asst Commissioner Maxine Graham heads list of Police promotions

Dec 25, 2016 News 0

…Best Cop promoted from Corporal to Inspector

Woman Police Superintendent 13745 Maxine Graham has topped the list of

Police Superintendent 13745 Maxine Graham

33 police officers who will be promoted in 2017.

Graham, who is seconded to the Commissioner’s Office, has been promoted to Assistant Police Commissioner.

Last October, Graham travelled to Barcelona, Spain, where she was awarded a plaque for winning the 2016 International Association of Women Police Recognition and Scholarship Award, for her vast area of work.

Following Graham on the promotion list are Deputy Superintendent Frank Harvey and Deputy Superintendent Mahendra Siwnarine, who have both been promoted to Superintendent.

Assistant Superintendents Patrick Todd, Himnauth Sawh and John Barker were promoted to Superintendent; nine Inspectors, including two women, are now Assistant Superintendents, and 14 Sergeants, including four women, have been promoted to Inspector.

Three corporals were promoted to the rank of Inspector. Among them is Corporal 18438 Prem Satyanand Narine, of the Major Crimes Unit. Narine received the Force’s Best Cop Award. He was adjudged Criminal Investigation Department (CID)’s top performer for 2016.

The promotions List is as Follows

TO ASSISTANT COMMISSIONER

(1) W/Senior Superintendent              Maxine Graham

TO SUPERINTENDENT

  • Deputy Superintendent Frank Harvery
  • Deputy Superintendent Mahendra Siwnarine

TO DEPUTY SUPERINTENDENT

  • Assistant Superintendent Patrick Todd
  • Assistant Superintendent Himnauth Sawh
  • Assistant Superintendent John Barker

TO ASSISTANT SUPERINTENDENT

  • W/Inspector-Yvonne Stephens
  • Inspector-Oswald Pitt
  • Inspector-Eton Davidson
  • Inspector-Jermaine Harper
  • Inspector-Chabinauth Singh
  • Inspector-Andrew Cumberbatch
  • Inspector -Bharat Persaud
  • W/Inspector-Audrey Jordan
  • Inspector Malcolm Melville

TO INSPECTOR:

Designation

  • Sergeant 14169- Richard Frank
  • Sergeant 12960- Anthony Aaron
  • Sergeant 18396- Julius Samuels
  • W/Sergeant 14913- Lorna Adonis
  • W/Sergeant15419- Lavern Garraway
  • Sergeant 16036- Herbert Henry
  • Sergeant 13819- Anant Ram
  • Corporal 18438- Prem Satyanand Narine
  • Corporal 14539- Eishwar Bharat Mangru
  • Corporal 18538- Maniram Jagnanan
  • Sergeant 19707- Michael Cort
  • W/Sergeant 19433- Vernette Pindar
  • Sergeant 19873- Munesh Dial
  • Sergeant 13826- Gordon Mansfield
  • Sergeant 19309- Devon Lowe
  • Sergeant 16421- Otis Jackson
  • W/Sergeant 12933- Norma Joseph
  • Sergeant 18293- Wendell Harry
More in this category

Sports

Guyana NRA 150th Anniversary/WIFBSC 2017 Championships …MCYS fires MILLION Dollar shot

Guyana NRA 150th Anniversary/WIFBSC 2017 Championships …MCYS...

Dec 25, 2016

The Guyana National Rifle Association (GuyanaNRA) is set to celebrate a huge milestone in 2017, the celebration of 150 years in existence. And to commemorate this colossal achievement, the entity...
Read More
7th Annual Atkinson Brothers 5-a-side Football Tournament…Champs stay on course for semi-final spots

7th Annual Atkinson Brothers 5-a-side Football...

Dec 25, 2016

Major stables to have multiple entries at $7M Guyana Cup Rematch

Major stables to have multiple entries at $7M...

Dec 25, 2016

GCB elections set for January 29….What happened to the Cricket Bill? Changes needed

GCB elections set for January 29….What...

Dec 25, 2016

Kvitova determined to play again after knife attack

Kvitova determined to play again after knife...

Dec 24, 2016

Dave Pharmacy onboard for KPL fundraiser

Dave Pharmacy onboard for KPL fundraiser

Dec 24, 2016

Letter to the Sports Editor…More of Juman Yassin

Letter to the Sports Editor…More of Juman...

Dec 24, 2016

Features/Columnists

  • Outraged for black womanhood

    By Sir Ronald Sanders After a lifetime in Caribbean and international politics, I thought the time had long since passed... more

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email. You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491. Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Demerara Harbour Bridge Watch