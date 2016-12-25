7th Annual Atkinson Brothers 5-a-side Football Tournament…Champs stay on course for semi-final spots

Latest update December 25th, 2016 12:50 AM

The battle for semi-final places in the respective categories will begin tonight when the 7th Annual Atkinson Brothers 5-a-side Football Tournament resumes, at the Kumaka Recreational ground, in Region 1.

Part of the action in this year’s Atkinson Brothers 5-a-side Football Tournament.

Reigning men and women’s champions Paloma and Silver Sands respectively remained resolutely on course to defend their titles after registering convincing wins against their opponents in the latest round of action on Friday evening.
Playing in the opening game of the night, Silver Sands led by a six-goal effort from the skilful Annalise Vincent and a brace from Renessa Boyal crushed Mora 8-0.
Vincent’s goals came in the 3rd, 4th, 5th, 9th, 10th and 23rd minutes, while Boyal’s strikes were recorded in the 17th and 24th minutes.
Paloma inflicted similar punishment on Netrockers with Faizal Williams leading with a hat-trick, netting in the 5th, 8th and 13th minutes, while Samuel Spencer (6th and 26th) and Angel Rodrigues (8th and 17th) and an own goal completed their tally.
In other results: Kairie survived 2-1 in sudden death penalty shootout against Dark Knight after regulation time failed to deliver a winner, ending 0-0.
Young Guns then beat Netrockers 3-1 with Oscar Harris scoring a pair in the 23rd and 24th minutes, while Alex Harris fired in a goal in the 30th minute.
Huradiah squeezed past Construction Boys 2-1 with Seth Robeiro netting in the 26th and 28th minutes, while Marzo Atkinson made the lone response in the 27th minute for the losers.
Haimacabria beat Silver sands 1-0 in a penalty shootout after their scrap finished 2-2.
Construction then defeated Kumaka 2-1 thanks to a double from Marzo Atkinson in the 11th and 27th minutes.
Ron Williams’ 25th minute strike was the lone response for Kumaka.
In the final game, Kamwatta edged Silver Sands 1-0 through a goal from Godfrey Benjamin in the 6th minute.
Meanwhile, the winners of the men’s category will receive $200,000 and the winning trophy, while the runner-up take home $75,000.
In the women’s segment, the champions will cart off $100,000 and runner-up $40,000.
The tournament is set to conclude tomorrow, at the same venue.
Meanwhile, among the sponsors on board are Peanut & Sons Speed Boat Service, Trophy Stall, Ivor Domingo and Clement La Cruz.

