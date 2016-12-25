2. a.m. curfew lifted for holidays

Minister of Public Security Khemraj Ramjatan has relaxed the 2.00 a.m. curfew between

Christmas Eve and New Year’s Day.

Ramjattan made this disclosure in a letter that he released to Private Sector Commission (PSC) Chairman, Eddie Boyer, who had asked Minister Ramjattan, via a letter, to relax the curfew.

“I will relent, and convey to the appropriate authorities that there is a relaxation of the 2.00 a.m. curfew during this Christmas Eve to New Year’s Day period,” Ramjattan stated.

“All other laws, especially drinking and driving, will be thoroughly enforced. Expect more policemen outside of these watering holes.

“Further, this is to notify that the 2.00 a.m. curfew will be upheld in 2017, and I will not be this compromising again.”

In his letter to Ramjattan, Boyer had stated that the Private Sector Commission had several meetings with operators from the entertainment industry about the 2:00 am curfew.

“These operators have booked overseas artistes to perform during the season and face significant difficulties if the curfew is kept in place,” Boyer’s letter stated.

“We are therefore appealing to you, for a relaxation of the 2:00am curfew from Christmas Eve to New Year’s as was done for the holiday season last year. This would not only be a relief to the operators but would also allow revelers, especially Guyanese and tourists who are visiting from abroad, to fully enjoy the experience.”

Ramjattan had indicated to Kaieteur News last week that he would now bow to requests to have the curfew lifted.

“Is how much more y’all want to drink after 2 a.m.? Are you not concerned about the road accidents and the need to address this? Well, I am concerned. I am not going to bend the laws for a few people who want to promote lawlessness. The law gives you up to 2:00 A.M. and that is what you have to work with. So it is not negotiable.”

Reminded that he had relaxed the curfew last year, the Public Security Minster had stated that

he was “not mindful of doing so again.”

“I have been getting a lot of requests. But I don’t want to do what I did last year, because I am concerned about the road accidents as I said earlier. We have to curb this issue and I am going to stand my ground. I am not going to compromise the law all the time for a few hundred people.”

The politician said he has received nothing but praise since the implementation of the law and he has no intention of stopping now.

In the meantime, he encouraged Guyanese to drink responsibly during this time of merriment.