Trophy Stall continues support for KMTC Xmas meet

Dec 24, 2016

The annual Kennard Memorial Turf Club XMAS race meet set for Monday December 26 at their racetrack Bush Lot Farm, Corentyne, has received the usual backing of the Trophy Stall of Bourda Market.

Victor Sunich (left) hands over one of the trophies for the Champion Jockey among others to Justice Cecil Kennard for the KMTC Xmas meet.

Victor Sunich, who operates the Trophy Stall branch in Canada and brother of local Proprietor Ramesh Sunich, handed over trophies for the Champion Jockey among others to Justice Cecil Kennard of the KMTC. Sunich have over the years presented the trophy for the Champion Jockey in memory of his father who was a jockey and horseracing fan and supporter.
Eight races are carded for the day with the main race being the B and Lower W/A which goes for nine furlongs and carries a top prize of $1,200,000. Many of the country’s leading racehorses are expected to be on show during this event.
Other events are the L class non winners for a top prize of $130,000, E and Lower for a winning purse of $500,000, WI Bred and Guyana Bred for a winning prize of $250,000, Two years Guyana Bred with $220,000 for the winner, L Open W/A with a $130,000 purse, G 1 and Lower has a $280,000 prize and the J1 and Lower for a $180,000 winners money.
The races will be run under the rules of the Kennard Memorial Turf Club.

Kvitova determined to play again after knife attack

Dave Pharmacy onboard for KPL fundraiser

