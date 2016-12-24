NIS eyes better compliance from employers

– receives boost with 14 new inspectors

The capacity of the National Insurance Scheme (NIS) to ensure compliance with employers has been boosted with the graduation of 14 inspectors.

According to NIS, the training is in keeping with plans for 2017 and the overall vision of the scheme. The graduation took place Thursday.

The major role of the inspectors in the organization is to ensure that all employers are fully compliant. They are to be appointed with effect from January 03, 2017, to the various NIS branches.

General Manager (ag), Holly Greaves, in her address to the new recruits, said “ethical behaviour can never be under-estimated, because it creates a positive culture in the workplace which in turn helps to boost the overall success of the organization”.

She reminded them that without the collection of contributions there can be no payment of benefits and “it is the monies that we collect from contribution income that we also invest. It is therefore imperative that in order to sustain the scheme we must collect the income.”

She further encouraged them not to compromise their integrity since “the single most important quality you can ever develop that will enhance every part of your life is the value of integrity.”

The inspectors were advised to always think critically, remain focused, and be objective when handling matters.

NIS controls the country’s social insurance which requires all employers to make mandatory contributions. The entity pays benefits for pensions, sickness and eye care, among other things.

The Scheme has been facing major problems in recent years because of high non-compliance and not enough inspectors for enforcements.

In recent years, the entity’s expenditure has been outstripping income as investment opportunities and returns took a beating from poor decisions, among other issues.