Jagdeo’s GECOM choices

This column is not in the least a personal commentary on Mr. Jagdeo’s selections for the position of GECOM’s Chairman. But as an opinion-maker, I am entitled to offer my take on the person that is likely to be chosen to head a very strategic placement within the physiology of this nation. Any appointment to one of a country’s vital institutions will generate commentary and analysis. It is happening right now with Donald Trump.

All of his picks for the most important ministerial portfolios have attracted widespread analyses, with academics and commentators looking at peculiar and particular speeches these people have made, especially when it comes to race, trade and security issues. When Mr. Trump fills the current vacancy in the Supreme Court, look out for a deluge of criticism from the liberal sections of American society.

Getting personal with myself, I know that I do not politically qualify to be GECOM’s chairman so I would not allow anyone to pick my name. I am unapologetically suspicious of the humanity in the PPP leadership. I don’t think many of them have humanity in them. If the PNC or AFC when in opposition had suggested my name to President Jagdeo or President Ramotar, I would have been turned down with an immediate display of anger.

Unlike all other names selected by the opposition for the president to make a pick since the Carter formula was put forward in 1990, Mr. Jagdeo’s list is too politically partial. I can think of no other list that has so many known politically inclined people as Mr. Jagdeo’s. When I say “politically inclined,” I don’t mean party affiliation. I am referring to expressed views of partisanship on the subjects of race and support for a particular party.

In fact, if you examine all GECOM chairmen, since the Carter Formula was accepted by President Hoyte, there weren’t people known for open support of government or opposition. Perhaps Doodnauth Singh does not fit the bill perfectly, but he was not a public associate or open supporter of the PPP and WPA. Major-General Joe Singh and Dr. Steve Surujbally were not in the least connected to a public embrace of the opposition.

Mr. Jagdeo’s choices do not exactly exude political impartiality. I think people are under a misconception of what the Carter Formula entails. What Carter did is that in asking the opposition to name names, he did not in the least have in mind people with strongly partisan views.

What Carter meant was that the opposition would look for credible, independent personalities and submit them to the President, who then would not be uncomfortable with the submissions because their neutrality or professional independence was there to be seen.

Carter never had in mind, the selection of citizens who held strongly biased beliefs on race and politics. Against this background if I had the opportunity to advise President Granger, I would suggest he refuse four names on Mr. Jagdeo’s list.

I begin with Ms. Ryhaan Shah. She is a weekly columnist with the Guyana Times newspaper and she writes very strongly in support of the PPP. Her views on race will not go down well with most stakeholders in Guyana.

Here is Ms. Shah in her own words; “Citizenships can change. I can be Guyanese, or American or Canadian, etc., if I cared to be. But how does one deny or change one’s essential being? I would never negate my Indian self. It is my DNA. It is my history, my legacy, my traditions, my culture. It is my spiritual home. If I ever denied any of it, that would be the real dishonour”. There is nothing abnormal in that sentiment, though I would not ever say that of myself. The question is; in a multi-racial country, would other groups feel safe with Ms. Shah as the GECOM chairman?

Dr. James Rose was a candidate for the PPP in the 2011 general elections, was honoured last year for his contribution to service with the PPP, and is openly close to the PPP. Would it not be valid to say that such political affiliation should be considered when one takes into consideration that this man will head the body in charge of elections?

Next is Mr. Norman Mc Lean. It is public knowledge that Mr. McLean enjoyed the confidence of President Jagdeo and President Ramotar. Shouldn’t the President go for a less politicized individual? One can say the same for Mr. Ramesh Dookhoo. He has had an enduring closeness to the government of both Jagdeo and Ramotar.

I think President Granger should not consider these four names, the reason being, they are not in keeping with what Carter had in mind.