Guyana Horseracing Authority releases classifications of horses eligible to race in Guyana

After a long time and in an effort to bring some semblance of order back to Horseracing in Guyana members of clubs of the now defunct Guyana Racing Authority (GHRA) has sat together and released a list of classifications of most of the horses eligible to race in Guyana.

The group is headed by Mohendra Persaud Managing Director of the Nand Persaud Group of Company Limited and owner of the Karibee Rice Stable and Sky Plus Incorporated. The committee also involved a number of members of other clubs and promoters.

According to Persaud the reclassification exercise is being done in an effort to reorganize the sport which is in decline at the moment. He said apart from the legislation being passed, which they have no control over. The classification is part of the effort which would bring some semblance of order.

Persaud was also quick to point out that this list is not the final document and is an ongoing process. He said that a few horses might have been left out and interested persons can make contact so that the necessary information could be passed around and the necessary adjustments made if necessary.

