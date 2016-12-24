Eagles gain 1-0 over Kwakwani Strikers, Winners halt Botafago to advance to semifinals

Yonnick Simon got the deciding goal of the game as Eagles United gained their first win, a 1-0 victory

against Kwakwani Striker as champions Federal Winner Connection halted previously unbeaten Botafago 2-0 as play continued Wednesday night in the Upper Demerara Football Association’s (UDFA) GT Beer Christmas football championship at the Mackenzie Sports Club ground Wednesday night.

Winners Connection completed their round of four matches, winning three and losing one for nine points as Botafago and Hi Stars now have to wait for their final clash, against different opponents next Tuesday to decide who will join Winners Connection in the final four playoff.

Playing the first game on a rain soaked MSC ground, veteran striker Rawle ‘Boney’ Gittens was able to complete a fine play started by a headed ball to him from Kester Randolph as the play began on the left wing with Gittens clipping the ball to the last upright to score in the 12th minute.

Botagao were unable to get the equalizer before the first half ended as Jamal Haynes was brought down by the Winners captain Marlon ‘Scarry’ Maxius and Jashawn Haynes first was unable to score and successive rebounds were muffed by Akeem Aaron, first with a shot and then a header.

But after the first half came to an end the Winners Connection came back strong and through Shawn Gittens the ball was played in to the middle where Kevin Sears rose to head home goal number two in the 56th minute. From then the champions maintained their control, and came away victorious and

into the final four.

Then it was a slippery outfield and the play never really was that entertaining, but for the near misses and slides. However, the robustly built Yonnick Simon was able to uncork a powerful shot from on top the 18 yards box and score the lone goal of the game for the Eagles United side which came away winners after that 53rd minute strike.

Group A currently has Silver Shattas, with one game remaining are on nine points from three wins and no losses, Kwakwani Strikers ended on six points from two wins and two loses, Eagles United are on four points from three matches, Milerock are on three points from three losses and Net Rockers are on one point from one draw and two losses.

Group B is headed by federal Winners Connection with nine points from the wins and one loss, Hi Stars and Botafago each have six points from two wins and one loss and one game to play, Amelia’s Ward Panthers have three points from one win and two loses and Blueberry Hill are still to win after three losses.

Tonight the penultimate round robin play is set for the tournament venue the MSC and in the first game at 18.00hrs Blueberry Hill and Amelia’s Ward Panthers faceoff and in the other at 20:00hrs is between Milerock and Net Rockers.