Latest update December 24th, 2016 12:55 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Dave Pharmacy onboard for KPL fundraiser

Dec 24, 2016 Sports 0

Dave Pharmacy of Albert and Sixth Streets Georgetown has supported the KPL fundraising

Samuel Kingston

softball tournament which is set to commence on January 2 at the Carifesta Sports Complex. The entity recently presented trophies to organizer Samuel Kingston.
The tournament will be played in the over-40 and open categories with an entrance fee of $20,000 in each division. The competition has been organised to help raise funds for organising secretary of the Georgetown Softball Cricket League Inc Kingston who has to undergo an operation on his right eye. Kingston was struck on the eye during a recent match at the Gandhi Youth Organisation ground. The operation which will be done in Trinidad and Tobago in February 2017 will cost US$5,000.
The white big ball will be used for the Over 40 category which will be of 20 overs duration, while the Open segment will be played with the supreme balls and will lasts for 15 overs a side. The winning teams will be given trophies and medals.

More in this category

Sports

Kvitova determined to play again after knife attack

Kvitova determined to play again after knife attack

Dec 24, 2016

(Reuters) Twice Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova said yesterday she would do everything she could to return to tennis after suffering a hand injury in a knife attack that will keep her out of the...
Read More
Dave Pharmacy onboard for KPL fundraiser

Dave Pharmacy onboard for KPL fundraiser

Dec 24, 2016

Letter to the Sports Editor…More of Juman Yassin

Letter to the Sports Editor…More of Juman...

Dec 24, 2016

Eagles gain 1-0 over Kwakwani Strikers, Winners halt Botafago to advance to semifinals

Eagles gain 1-0 over Kwakwani Strikers, Winners...

Dec 24, 2016

STAG Nations Cup KO Football put on hold

STAG Nations Cup KO Football put on hold

Dec 24, 2016

Trophy Stall continues support for KMTC Xmas meet

Trophy Stall continues support for KMTC Xmas meet

Dec 24, 2016

Guyana Horseracing Authority releases classifications of horses eligible to race in Guyana

Guyana Horseracing Authority releases...

Dec 24, 2016

Features/Columnists

  • Jagdeo’s GECOM choices

    This column is not in the least a personal commentary on Mr. Jagdeo’s selections for the position of GECOM’s Chairman.... more

  • BRING BACK THE VAT

    The rains have come with an intensity which would be considered, in the old days, as moderate. Yet the whole coast is... more

  • Outraged for black womanhood

    By Sir Ronald Sanders After a lifetime in Caribbean and international politics, I thought the time had long since passed... more

  • Help! Help!

    There are a lot of angry people around and their anger is directed at the government. Many are blaming the President... more

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email. You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491. Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Demerara Harbour Bridge Watch