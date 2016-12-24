Dave Pharmacy onboard for KPL fundraiser

Dave Pharmacy of Albert and Sixth Streets Georgetown has supported the KPL fundraising

softball tournament which is set to commence on January 2 at the Carifesta Sports Complex. The entity recently presented trophies to organizer Samuel Kingston.

The tournament will be played in the over-40 and open categories with an entrance fee of $20,000 in each division. The competition has been organised to help raise funds for organising secretary of the Georgetown Softball Cricket League Inc Kingston who has to undergo an operation on his right eye. Kingston was struck on the eye during a recent match at the Gandhi Youth Organisation ground. The operation which will be done in Trinidad and Tobago in February 2017 will cost US$5,000.

The white big ball will be used for the Over 40 category which will be of 20 overs duration, while the Open segment will be played with the supreme balls and will lasts for 15 overs a side. The winning teams will be given trophies and medals.