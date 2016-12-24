Berbice fireman’s home goes up in flames

A Berbice fireman will be spending a bleak Christmas after an early morning fire destroyed the two-storey wooden and concrete home he occupied.

Kaieteur News understands that the fire started about 2:00 am at Lot 136 Tucber Park and was caused by a lit kerosene lamp.

A distressed Troyden Williamson told Kaieteur News that he lit the lamp and retired to bed only to be awoken by a loud explosion. Williamson stated that upon checking, he discovered the entire kitchen area engulfed in flames.

”I heard the noise and when I walk outside, I see the kitchen in flames and I run out and start holler for fire”.

The fireman noted that after the alert, neighbours quickly contacted the fire service who arrived minutes later on scene and began efforts to extinguish the blaze but despite their tireless work, the house was already gutted.

Troyden stated that he is unable to determine the loss suffered but noted that the house contained basic amenities.

” It had everything and everything burn up. I had money all to pay bills and all of that burn up. I have no Christmas. All I have is faith in God”.

The house is reportedly owned by an overseas-based Guyanese woman.

Investigations are ongoing.