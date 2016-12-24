Latest update December 24th, 2016 12:55 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Bandits tie, rob overseas-based Guyanese

Dec 24, 2016 News 0

An elderly woman, who came to Guyana to spend Christmas with her family, was tied and robbed by two men around 09:30 hrs on Friday at Meadow Bank, Georgetown.
According to information received, the bandits gained entry to the family’s two-storey property by an open back door.
The woman was the only person at home at the time of the robbery.
Reports are that when the men entered, they tied the woman’s hands and feet, blindfolded her and stuffed a piece of cloth in her mouth.
Once they were finished ransacking the house, the two men made good their escape. A source said that it was after some time, that the woman managed to untie herself and run to the verandah where she started shouting for help.
Images of the men were captured on surveillance camera.
When this publication visited the woman’s home yesterday, her relatives refused to speak to the media.
Police sources said that no one has been apprehended as yet.

More in this category

Sports

Kvitova determined to play again after knife attack

Kvitova determined to play again after knife attack

Dec 24, 2016

(Reuters) Twice Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova said yesterday she would do everything she could to return to tennis after suffering a hand injury in a knife attack that will keep her out of the...
Read More
Dave Pharmacy onboard for KPL fundraiser

Dave Pharmacy onboard for KPL fundraiser

Dec 24, 2016

Letter to the Sports Editor…More of Juman Yassin

Letter to the Sports Editor…More of Juman...

Dec 24, 2016

Eagles gain 1-0 over Kwakwani Strikers, Winners halt Botafago to advance to semifinals

Eagles gain 1-0 over Kwakwani Strikers, Winners...

Dec 24, 2016

STAG Nations Cup KO Football put on hold

STAG Nations Cup KO Football put on hold

Dec 24, 2016

Trophy Stall continues support for KMTC Xmas meet

Trophy Stall continues support for KMTC Xmas meet

Dec 24, 2016

Guyana Horseracing Authority releases classifications of horses eligible to race in Guyana

Guyana Horseracing Authority releases...

Dec 24, 2016

Features/Columnists

  • Jagdeo’s GECOM choices

    This column is not in the least a personal commentary on Mr. Jagdeo’s selections for the position of GECOM’s Chairman.... more

  • BRING BACK THE VAT

    The rains have come with an intensity which would be considered, in the old days, as moderate. Yet the whole coast is... more

  • Outraged for black womanhood

    By Sir Ronald Sanders After a lifetime in Caribbean and international politics, I thought the time had long since passed... more

  • Help! Help!

    There are a lot of angry people around and their anger is directed at the government. Many are blaming the President... more

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email. You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491. Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Demerara Harbour Bridge Watch