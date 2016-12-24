Bandits tie, rob overseas-based Guyanese

An elderly woman, who came to Guyana to spend Christmas with her family, was tied and robbed by two men around 09:30 hrs on Friday at Meadow Bank, Georgetown.

According to information received, the bandits gained entry to the family’s two-storey property by an open back door.

The woman was the only person at home at the time of the robbery.

Reports are that when the men entered, they tied the woman’s hands and feet, blindfolded her and stuffed a piece of cloth in her mouth.

Once they were finished ransacking the house, the two men made good their escape. A source said that it was after some time, that the woman managed to untie herself and run to the verandah where she started shouting for help.

Images of the men were captured on surveillance camera.

When this publication visited the woman’s home yesterday, her relatives refused to speak to the media.

Police sources said that no one has been apprehended as yet.