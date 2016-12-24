Analyst Food and Drug refuses entry to Chinese sardines

…importer falsifies date of manufacture

The Government Analyst –Food and Drug Department (GA-FDD) in collaboration

with the Guyana Revenue Authority – Customs Department – has refused entry to 1700 cases of ‘dost’ sardines imported from the People’s Republic of China. Each case contains 48 tins weighing 200 grams

Samples of the imported items were retrieved by Inspectors of the Department for examination on November 29, last. Upon examination, it was revealed that the sardines were manufactured on August 1, 2014 (coded information on tins) and not on June 1, 2016 as stated on the labels. The tins were already rusting, the Free Sale/Health Certificate from China FDA was inconsistent with those usually presented to the Department and the exact name and address of the manufacturer were not stated on the labels, the Government Analyst said.

“It violates Regulation 18 of the Food and Drug Regulations. Those were only some of the reasons that influenced the Department’s decision,” said Marlan Cole.

Based on the Inspector’s report and according to the Laws of Guyana Food and Drug Act Chapter 34:03 section 22 (II) and the Food and Drug Regulation 1977 regulation 11, consent to grant entry of the product into the country for consumers to use was not granted. The Head of the Customs Department and the Importer were officially notified as prescribed for in the law.

“The Department will now furnish a copy of the inconsistent Free Sale Certificate, which was used to facilitate the shipment into Guyana, with our sister regulatory agency of the People’s Republic of China.

“In addition, the name and address of the exporter and the importer will be provided in an attempt to prevent future shipment of substandard foods being exported to Guyana from China,” Mr Cole said.

The Department is advising consumers to pay close attention to labels for dates, addresses, country of origin, instruction for storage, the language (must be in English) and the condition of containers when purchasing items of food at all times, Cole said.