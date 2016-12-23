Would-be burglar caught by infrared sensor alarm at Windsor Estates

A would-be burglar found out that technology can be a pain. On Monday, Shafeek Ali, scaled the fence at the upscale gated community, Windsor Estates, East Bank Demerara.

He did not cater for the elaborate security system, including strategically placed infrared lasers.

The alarm was triggered, and the man jumped back over the fence. However, a team of security personnel was quickly onto the scene and held onto him.

According to the head of security at Windsor Estates, Earl Thomas, around 9pm on Monday, the security system went off and a team was sent to the area of the breach.

A radio alert was sent to all personnel and one of the security workers in the area saw the burglar attempting to scale the fence, in an apparent bid to escape.

According to Thomas, this is the third attempt in the last seven months, with persons apprehended before.

According to Danny Sawh, Chief Executive Officer of Windsor Estates, who heaped praises on the security team, “security is as important a priority as anything else we do at Windsor Estates. Personally I pay a lot of attention to our systems, making sure that all of our security measures are in place and working optimally at all times.”

A number of gated communities on the East Bank have been complaining of break-ins, with millions lost over time.

According to Sawh, security is being taken very seriously at Windsor Estates.