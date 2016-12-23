STAG Nations Cup KO Football – East Bank takes center stage today

Uitvlugt prevail via kicks from the spot over Northern Rangers; Pouderoyen edge Mahaica

Uitvlugt Warriors were stretched to the hilt but prevailed via kicks from the penalty

mark as Northern Rangers were out of range on the night handing the former a place in the final eight and a date with Santos on Christmas night.

It was day 5 action of the STAG Nations Cup knock-out football championship that took place on Wednesday night last at the Leonora Track and Field Facility Football Field. Uitvlugt defeated City side Northern Rangers 3-0 on kicks from the penalty mark after the two sides battled to a 1-1 stalemate in regulation and extra time.

The win completed a clean sweep for the West side teams on the night following Pouderoyen’s come from behind 2-1 win over East Demerara’s Mahaica Determinators which squandered a number of chances early in the piece and was made to pay for that in the end.

Uitvlugt also were made to come from behind against a tough Northern Rangers unit which took the lead in the 29th minute compliments of a Stephon Reynolds goal that silenced the West Side supporters.

Uitvlugt, the #1 team of the West Demerara Football Association (WDFA) looked a very scratchy unit and played very timid against a side that’s down the pecking order in the city.

But as the match matured, Uitvlugt got into their stride and responded in like manner just before the half time whistle.

A David Blake goal was the neutraliser for Uitvlugt which gave the host side the momentum going into the break.

End to end exchanges marked the second 45 minutes but no goals were scored. The added extra 15 minutes after regulation time had elapsed did not separate the sides. Kicks from the penalty mark were the next available option and it

was all Uitvlugt.

Keon Duke scored the first for the winners; Lerone Jacobs hit the post for their second while the next two shots taken by Carlsie Carrol and regulation time scorer, David Blake sailed into the back of the nets to secure victory for Uitvlugt.

Northern Rangers never found the desired range and floored all their shots, two of which were saved by goalkeeper Shawn Brower from kicks taken by Nigel Denny and Tefon Daly. Gavin Bobb missed the target all together.

Pouderoyen abided their time against the nippy Mahaica Determinators and despite falling behind after the side from the East Coast scored in the 35th minute through a well taken goal by Eon Abel, gradually wrested the initiative as they carved out a memorable win.

Three minutes after falling behind, a long range shot taken by Kiode King just over the half way line, it was a huge surprise to all that the ball ended in the back of the nets between the legs of custodian Royden Ramsay.

The game was sealed Pouderoyen’s way before the first half ended, thanks to a 42nd minute strike from Esan Nelson. The win sets up a Christmas Day quarter final clash between Pouderoyen and Western Tigers.

Meanwhile, the final two round-of-16 matches will be contested today at the Grove Playfield when home team Grove Hi Tech entertain New Amsterdam United in the main event, the curtain raiser featuring Ann’s Grove and Den Amstel.