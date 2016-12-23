Latest update December 23rd, 2016 12:55 AM

Stag Beer fuels Kennard’s Memorial Club Xmas Race Meet

Kennard’s Memorial Club, in Corentyne, Berbice will be kicking off its annual Xmas Horse Race Meeting on December 26, 2016. After over 50 years of competition the event is slated to be one of the committees biggest yet

Ansa McAl’s Robert Hiscock presents cheque to Justice Cecil Kennard.

with over 70 horses competing, and jockeys from throughout the region participating in a total of seven events.
Committee member, Justice Cecil Kennard wished to extend gratitude to “Ansa McAl, through its Stag Beer brand for coming on board.”
Justice Kennard informed that this event would be their third meeting for 2016 and the company has supported every single one.
”We see corporate sponsorship as integral to the sport’s success and look forward to Stag’s continued support in the future.”
Justice Kennard also mentioned that spectators could look forward to a fun filled day of racing, with well-known horses such as Golden Blue Echo, Climate Change and Spitfire, among others, expected to keep the crowd entertained.
Ansa McAl’s Beverage Marketing Manager, Robert Hiscock, also expressed his excitement about the club’s upcoming meet stating that: “We at Ansa McAl see sport as crucial to developing our local communities. Horseracing is no different, and it is because of that, that we are happy to be on board with Stag as a sponsor of this event. We anticipate a great turnout as horseracing is incredibly popular in this part of Guyana.”
The Kennard’s Memorial Club, Xmas Race Meeting, is slated to take place at Bush Lot Farm, Corentyne, Berbice from 13:00hrs on December 26, 2016. Prize monies at stake will amount to over $4,500,000 over seven races.

