President awaits CVs for Opposition Leader’s GECOM nominees

President David Granger yesterday said that he has asked Opposition Leader, Bharrat Jagdeo, for

the curricula vitae (CV) for the six persons he (Jagdeo) has nominated to fill the post of Chairman of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM).

The CV will help to better determine their nominees’ suitability for the post according to the requirements outlined in the Constitution of Guyana.

The selection of a new chairperson is engaging both Government and the Opposition, after former Chairman of GECOM, Dr. Steve Surujbally’s resignation became effective as of November 30, after 15 years of holding the post.

In a statement yesterday from the Ministry of the Presidency, the Head of State said that he received the list of nominations from the Opposition Leader on Wednesday and has responded to that request.

“I replied to him right away, because although those six names might be known to the public, I could not be sure that their nominations were in accordance with the Constitution. I have asked him to let me have copies of the Curriculum Vitae of each one so that it can guide me in making my decision. So that is where we are now and I would say that the ball is in his court. I would say let me have the resume for the persons so we can go ahead with this process. It is very important that we have a Chairman as early as possible,” the President said.

Article 161 (2) of the Constitution states that “…the Chairman of the Elections Commission shall be a person who holds or who has held office as a Judge of a Court having unlimited jurisdiction in civil and criminal matters in some part of the Commonwealth or a Court having jurisdiction in appeals from any such court or who is qualified to be appointed as any such Judge, or any other fit and proper person, to be appointed by the President from a list of six persons, not unacceptable to the President, submitted by the Leader of the Opposition after meaningful consultation with the non-governmental political parties represented in the National Assembly. Provided that if the Leader of the Opposition fails to submit a list as provided for, the President shall appoint a person who holds or has held office as a Judge of a Court having unlimited jurisdiction in civil and criminal matters in some part of the Commonwealth or a Court having jurisdiction in appeals from any such Court or who is qualified to be appointed as any such judge.”

The Constitution also outlines that the post of Chairmanship must be a full-time appointment and the holder must not engage in any form of employment, the Ministry of the Presidency said yesterday.

On Wednesday, Jagdeo sent off a list of six persons to the President, asking that he choose one.

The submissions included Major General (retd) Norman McLean; private sector official and executive at Banks DIH, Ramesh Dookoo; accountant and lawyer, Christopher Ram and Dr. James Rose, a former lecturer of the University of Guyana lecturer and Director of the Department of Culture; and the lone female, Ryhaan Shah, an author, who is said to also be the President of the Guyanese Indian Heritage Association and a columnist. She worked briefly as the General Manager of the then Guyana state television station, GTV.

The list also includes Lawrence Latchmansingh, who has done consultancy for the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).

The names would have come after weeks of public and internal consultations of the Opposition- the People’s Progressive Party (PPP) with civil society, including religious and other groups.

Surujbally’s resignation was touted to be effective November 30, 2016. However, he remains on the job, but on leave.

GECOM is the authority that oversees general and regional elections and local government polls in Guyana.