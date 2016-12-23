People got some lash fuh de parking meter people

Guyana is two countries because it got two sets of people who seeing two different things. One set seeing sheer trouble and another set causing mischief. When de budget pass one set see de budget as de wuss thing. Dem even tell de media that the budget is de most cruel thing to happen in de country.

But dem got de other set who see de budget as de tool fuh ketch all dem crooks. It line up all dem people who not paying dem taxes and living off de poor even as dem same leech hollering. Dem boys seh that dem tek a walk round dem business place and all who claim that things bad, suddenly telling people that this year better than last year.

Then dem got de city council which trying to get in pun de couple cents de people get from Soulja Bai. It get in wid some people who look like de Mafia fuh set up parking meter fuh collect. Dem see nuff car in de city. These cars come from all over and dem full up de street. Dem parking meter people see this and dem know that if de people had to go shopping then dem driver got to find somewhere to park. That is wheh de parking meter come in, because once dem stop and got to wait, is pay dem got to pay. That is wheh de problem deh, too, because once de parking meter people decide to act, dem got to get tow truck. That is wheh de trouble deh more, because de tow truck can’t move wid all dem vehicle pun de road.

De parking meter people gun want to hand out tickets and unless dem can fight, nobody gun tek de ticket. Dem boys waiting to see how de thing gun wuk.

Talk half and watch how de parking meter gun start a war.