Latest update December 23rd, 2016 12:55 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

GCC to host T20 softball on Tuesday

Dec 23, 2016 Sports 0

The Georgetown Cricket Club will be hosting a four-team T20 softball tournament on Tuesday at Bourda.
The competition is expected to be keenly contested since teams such as HS Masters, Mike’s Wellman, Fisherman Masters and Trophy Stall Masters taking part. The event which is being organised by Trevor Wharton will see the batsman with the highest score, bowler with the most wickets and man-of-the-match in the final receiving awards.
Among the players expected to grace the venue are Yunnis Yusuf, Richard Persaud, Mike Singh, Ricky Deonarain, Lloyd Rooplall and Greg De Franca. The event is being sponsored by Trophy Stall.

More in this category

Sports

7th Annual Atkinson Brothers 5-a-side Football Tournament…Expendables win big on second night against Attackers

7th Annual Atkinson Brothers 5-a-side Football...

Dec 23, 2016

Action in the 7th Annual Atkinson Brothers 5-a-side Football Tournament continued on Wednesday night with seven matches completed, at the Kumaka Recreational ground, Region 1. In the opening fixture,...
Read More
Stag Beer fuels Kennard’s Memorial Club Xmas Race Meet

Stag Beer fuels Kennard’s Memorial Club Xmas...

Dec 23, 2016

STAG Nations Cup KO Football – East Bank takes center stage today

STAG Nations Cup KO Football – East Bank takes...

Dec 23, 2016

Digicel gallops with KMTC Xmas Meet

Digicel gallops with KMTC Xmas Meet

Dec 23, 2016

GCC to host T20 softball on Tuesday

GCC to host T20 softball on Tuesday

Dec 23, 2016

7th Annual Atkinson Brothers 5-a-side Football Tournament Reigning champs open with contrasting results -More matches were scheduled for last evening

7th Annual Atkinson Brothers 5-a-side Football...

Dec 22, 2016

Yassin’s marathon run as GOA President continues -re-elected unopposed for what can be final term

Yassin’s marathon run as GOA President...

Dec 22, 2016

Features/Columnists

  • Another take!

    There are small contractors who refuse to do any business with government. The most common complaint is that the government... more

  • Outraged for black womanhood

    By Sir Ronald Sanders After a lifetime in Caribbean and international politics, I thought the time had long since passed... more

  • Help! Help!

    There are a lot of angry people around and their anger is directed at the government. Many are blaming the President... more

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email. You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491. Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Demerara Harbour Bridge Watch