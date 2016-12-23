GCC to host T20 softball on Tuesday

The Georgetown Cricket Club will be hosting a four-team T20 softball tournament on Tuesday at Bourda.

The competition is expected to be keenly contested since teams such as HS Masters, Mike’s Wellman, Fisherman Masters and Trophy Stall Masters taking part. The event which is being organised by Trevor Wharton will see the batsman with the highest score, bowler with the most wickets and man-of-the-match in the final receiving awards.

Among the players expected to grace the venue are Yunnis Yusuf, Richard Persaud, Mike Singh, Ricky Deonarain, Lloyd Rooplall and Greg De Franca. The event is being sponsored by Trophy Stall.