Expect delays in mail from several territories – GPOC

Latest update December 23rd, 2016 12:55 AM
Mail coming for Christmas is experiencing delays from some territories.
Yesterday, the Guyana Post Office Corporation (GPOC) advised that there has been a delay in the arrival of incoming mail transiting through Barbados.
This is due to a reduction of the regular air carrier’s cargo capacity.
Customers expecting items from the following territories may be affected – St. Kitts, St. Lucia,
Great Britain, Montserrat, Tortola, Antigua, Dominica, Grenada and Barbados.
GPOC, apologising for the inconvenience, said the delays are beyond its control.
Dec 23, 2016Action in the 7th Annual Atkinson Brothers 5-a-side Football Tournament continued on Wednesday night with seven matches completed, at the Kumaka Recreational ground, Region 1. In the opening fixture,...
Dec 23, 2016
Dec 23, 2016
Dec 23, 2016
Dec 23, 2016
Dec 22, 2016
Dec 22, 2016
Anil Nandlall published a letter in the Kaieteur News last Monday (December 19) with the heading, “PPP Government... more
There are small contractors who refuse to do any business with government. The most common complaint is that the government... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders After a lifetime in Caribbean and international politics, I thought the time had long since passed... more
There are a lot of angry people around and their anger is directed at the government. Many are blaming the President... more