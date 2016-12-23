Expect delays in mail from several territories – GPOC

Mail coming for Christmas is experiencing delays from some territories.

Yesterday, the Guyana Post Office Corporation (GPOC) advised that there has been a delay in the arrival of incoming mail transiting through Barbados.

This is due to a reduction of the regular air carrier’s cargo capacity.

Customers expecting items from the following territories may be affected – St. Kitts, St. Lucia,

Great Britain, Montserrat, Tortola, Antigua, Dominica, Grenada and Barbados.

GPOC, apologising for the inconvenience, said the delays are beyond its control.